Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, Head-To-Head, Where To Watch Today's Match

Mexico vs Portugal LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Get live streaming information, preview, and head-to-head information ahead of the international friendly between Mexico and Portugal on Sunday, March 29, at Estadio Banorte

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Mexico Vs Portugal LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, Head-To-Head
Portugal National Football Team. Photo: X | Portugal
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mexico face Portugal in an international friendly on Sunday, March 29, at Estadio Banorte

  • The match also marks the official reopening of the stadium following renovations ahead of the 2026 World Cup

  • Portugal come in after a 9-1 win over Armenia, while Mexico have won three of their last friendlies

Portugal face Mexico in an international friendly at the newly renovated Estadio Banorte on Sunday, 29 March. The match marks the official reopening of the stadium, formerly known as Estadio Azteca, after almost two years of renovations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal come into the game after a 9-1 win over Armenia that secured their World Cup qualification. Roberto Martinez’s side will be without Cristiano Ronaldo due to a hamstring injury. Players like Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves are expected to lead the attack.

Mexico enter the friendly as one of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts. Javier Aguirre’s team has played nine friendlies since winning the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against the United States, winning three of the most recent games against Panama, Bolivia, and Iceland.

Ronaldo’s absence has affected ticket demand, with seats reportedly harder to sell since his injury. Portugal have lost only two of their last 16 matches and were UEFA Nations League champions in 2025.

Mexico Vs Portugal - Team News

Mexico are without Edson Alvarez, Marcel Ruiz, Gilberto Mora, Hirving Lozano, and Julian Araujo. Guillermo Ochoa returns as goalkeeper, and Alvaro Fidalgo could make his debut.

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Portugal are missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Costa, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, and Ruben Dias.Paulinho, Goncalo Ramos, Goncalo Guedes, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix are available, with Bruno Fernandes expected in midfield.

Mexico Vs Portugal - Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches: 4

  • Mexico Won: 0

  • Portugal Won: 3

  • Draws: 1

Mexico Vs Portugal, International Friendly 2026: LIVE Streaming

When and where will the Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly 2026 be played?

The Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly 2026 will be played on Sunday, 29 March at Estadio Banorte at 6:30 am IST.

Where to watch the Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly 2026?

In India, the game will not be available on any official broadcast channel or streaming platform. In the United States, those watching on TV can catch the match on Fox Deportes, while streaming fans can tune in via Fubo, Fox One, or the Fox Sports app.

Q

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Mexico vs Portugal friendly?

A

No, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match due to a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Al-Nassr. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and will not feature in this fixture.

Q

What is the head-to-head record between Mexico and Portugal?

A

Out of four meetings, Portugal have won three, Mexico have won none, and one match ended in a draw.

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