Arsenal FC News: Martin Odegaard's Included In Norway Squad Amid Injury Concerns

Norway hosts Finland in a friendly on September 4 and then plays Moldova in a World Cup qualifier on September 9

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard
  • Martin Odegaard was injured in match against Leeds

  • The Norway skipper has been included for the WC Qualifiers

  • Arsenal travel to Liverpool at the weekend in the PL

Martin Odegaard has been included in Norway's squad for their upcoming matches despite going off injured against Leeds United on Saturday.

Arsenal recorded a commanding 5-0 win over the newly promoted side, though there were concerns over the club captain after he had to go off in the first half.

Odegaard appeared to have hurt his right shoulder, which led to his 38th-minute substitution, though his inclusion in Norway's squad will perhaps ease fears ahead of Arsenal's clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Oscar Bobb have also been included in the squad, as has Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth.

Arsenal 5-0 Leeds: Mikel Arteta Sees Plenty To Be Excited By After Hammering Leeds

Norway host Finland in a friendly on September 4 before facing Moldova in a World Cup qualifier five days later.

They sit top of Group I, having won all four of their matches so far, and are six points clear of second-place Israel, who have played one game fewer.

Norway are bidding to reach their fourth World Cup, and their first since 1998.

