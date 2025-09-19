Marseille Vs PSG, Ligue 1: Joao Neves To Miss Le Classique With Hamstring Injury

Joao Neves suffered a hamstring injury during PSG's UEFA Champions Leauge 2025-26 match against Atalanta, and will miss the Ligue 1 match against Marseille

Joao Neves was injured in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Atalanta.
  • Joao Neves suffered a hamstring injury during PSG's Champions League match

  • The midfielder will miss the Ligue 1 clash with Marseille on Sunday

  • Neves scored a hat-trick in a previous match against Toulouse

  • PSG remain unbeaten in Ligue 1, with four wins in four games

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed midfielder Joao Neves will miss this weekend's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille after sustaining a hamstring injury. 

Neves suffered the issue in PSG's 4-0 victory over Atalanta in the first match of their Champions League title defence on Wednesday. 

The Portugal international was replaced in the 58th minute by Goncalo Ramos, who scored the game's final goal, and he now appears set to miss Le Classique on Sunday. 

Neves has been a crucial part of Luis Enrique's side since his arrival from Benfica last August, helping them to four major trophies last season, including the Champions League. 

He is PSG's joint-top goalscorer with three this term (level with Bradley Barcola) after his stunning hat-trick, which included two bicycle kicks, in a 6-3 win over Toulouse last month.

"Injured in the left hamstring during yesterday's match against Atalanta, Joao Neves will remain in treatment until next week," PSG said in a statement on Thursday. 

The 20-year-old is another high-profile name to be sidelined, joining Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele on the injury table after the pair suffered issues while on international duty. 

Les Parisiens are, however, the only team in Ligue 1 to take maximum points from their opening four games of the 2025-26 season, but face their sternest test in Marseille on Sunday. 

Should they beat Roberto De Zerbi's side, it will be the fourth time in the last nine seasons they have won their first five league matches. No other team has managed to do so in Ligue 1 since Marseille themselves back in 2012-13.

