Football

Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind

In Manolo Marquez’s first press conference as an Indian national head coach of the senior side, the 55-year-old said that he would want to raise the level and quality of Indian talent, and that is how he would judge how successful his stay would be at the end of three years

Manolo Marquez-football-aiff
Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach Photo: AIFF
info_icon

In Manolo Marquez’s first press conference as an Indian national head coach, the 55-year-old said he would want to raise the level and quality of Indian talent, and that is how he would judge his stay would be at the end of three years. (More Football News)

The Spaniard will also coach FC Goa in his first year, and then will move on as a full-time national team head coach, was brought due to his success rate in developing talent at the Indian Super League level. 

The All-India Football Federation’s decision was not on the basis of Marquez’s international experience but more about his Indian football knowledge and the ability to help them evolve and mature. 

Manolo Marquez, the new India head coach - AIFF
Manolo Marquez Says Indian Football Team Head Coach Should Be An Indian In Future

BY PTI

“The target now is obviously to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup if we speak about competitions. The target is also to improve the level of the Indian players in this case, to reach the next step individually and as a team. We need to improve. I don't like to speak about the ranking because sometimes statistics don’t show the true picture,” Marquez was quoted as saying by AIFF.com

Marquez’s first assignment would be the Intercontinental Cup. With the ISL season, where the players will be released for the tournament is in the balance. But he was confident that there will be 11 players on the pitch.

“We will have six, seven games before the first qualifier in March. Let’s see what happens in the first FIFA window before the ISL starts. In this situation, we are playing friendly matches and need to prepare for more important matches ahead. And we can’t forget we need to be in Pot 1 before December’s draw,” he added. 

Marquez also heavily stressed that players who come in would definitely have to become much stronger in their mentality, which will eventually bring in good results. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  2. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  3. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  4. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  5. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. Last Jewish Woman In Kochi Dies
  3. SC Asks Punjab Govt To Persuade Protesting Farmers To Remove Tractors At Shambu Border
  4. Delhi Traffic Advisory: Several Roads To Be Closed On Aug 13 For Independence Day Rehearsals | Full List
  5. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam
Entertainment News
  1. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  2. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  3. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
  5. 'Coke Studio' Fame Pakistani Musician Haniya Aslam Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest
US News
  1. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  2. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  3. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  4. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  5. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
World News
  1. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  2. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  4. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  5. Police Call Off Strike In Bangladesh; Set To Join Work Today
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged