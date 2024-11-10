Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City: Bruno Fernandes Stars In Much-needed Win

Bruno Fernandes proved the difference as Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Leicester City. (More Football News)
The United captain, making his 250th appearance for the club, had a hand in all three goals, ensuring Ruud van Nistelrooy signed off as interim manager with a win.
Fernandes opened the scoring 17 minutes in before his presence forced Victor Kristiansen to turn it into the back of his own net 21 minutes later.
Alejandro Garnacho rounded off the scoring late on with a stunning strike to wrap up a comfortable win at Old Trafford on Sunday.
United move onto 15 points but remain 13th in the table, while Leicester stay two places behind them on 10 points.
Data Debrief: All About Bruno
While much has been made of Fernandes' lack of goals this season, he looks to have found his groove once again and marked his landmark day with an impressive performance.
The midfielder has now been directly involved in 100 goals in 170 appearances for United in the top-flight, reaching this milestone with just one more appearance than Cristiano Ronaldo (169) had upon doing so.
Since his debut in February 2020, he has played in more matches than any other player for a Premier League club across all competitions, while only Mohamed Salah (198) has been involved in more goals for such clubs than him (155 - 83 goals, 72 assists).
United scored more goals in the first half on Sunday (two) than in the first halves of their previous eight Premier League home games combined (one).