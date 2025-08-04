Bruno Fernandes criticised Manchester United’s ‘lazy’ performance in their 2-2 draw with Everton as he called for further signings before the end of the summer transfer window.
Fernandes had given United the lead with a first-half penalty in Atlanta after Amad Diallo was pulled down in the penalty area but Everton equalised before the break through Iliman Ndiaye.
Substitute Mason Mount restored United’s advantage with a superb curling strike but the Toffees levelled again in bizarre fashion as Diallo’s attempted clearance struck Ayden Heaven and trickled into the right-hand corner.
Fernandes had clashed with Ndiaye prior to Everton’s second goal, and while he was positive about United’s pre-season tour overall, he did not hide his disappointment with how they ended their time in the United States.
"It's been positive,” said Fernandes.
“It's been positive to be together to create a bond between the players.
"We didn't want to finish in this way, our performance wasn't the best, and we were a little bit lazy today."
United have made two major signings this summer in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, with the latter making his debut against Everton. Youngster Diego Leon has also joined the Red Devils.
Despite that outlay, Fernandes reiterated the need for United, who have been linked with RB Leipzig's in-demand attacker Benjamin Sesko, to continue spending if they are to achieve their goals this season.
"It's improving," he said. "But it's not the place it needs to be.
"I don't want to take a dig at anyone, but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about.
"But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.
"Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."
Head coach Ruben Amorim had no problems with Fernandes’ criticism of his team-mates, as he aims to reset the culture at the club.
"I think I'm happy for the players to have that feeling," said Amorim.
"It's saying that they understand the situation. So, it's a good feeling. I think the momentum of the tour was perfect.
"We had the weeks to work with a good environment, good feeling, and then we go back to Carrington and we are near to start the season."
United now face Fiorentina at Old Trafford next weekend in their final friendly before their Premier League campaign begins at home to Arsenal.