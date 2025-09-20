Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Here is all you need to know about the English Premier League 2025-26 game between Manchester United and Chelsea: preview, recent results, head-to-head record and broadcast details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: The Red Devils lost 0-3 to Manchester City in their last outing. Photo: AP
  • Ruben Amorim under pressure amid poor start to season

  • Manchester United have lost two of their four EPL matches

  • Chelsea have win rate of 18% at Old Trafford

Manchester United welcome Chelsea for their fifth fixture of the 2025-26 English Premier League edition at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Watch the football match live today.

All eyes are on Ruben Amorim and his future as the Red Devils' form continues to be dismal. With the season just over a month old, United have lost two of their four EPL matches and have been dumped out of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town.

They're up against the Blues, who were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Brentford in their last Premier League outing. Another defeat and Amorim's sacking would seem imminent, whereas a win tonight could breathe fresh life into their campaign.

Manchester United Vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head Record

United are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Chelsea (W5 D7) since a 0-1 defeat in May 2013. In fact, Chelsea's win rate of 18% at Old Trafford in the Premier League (6/33) is their lowest away to any side they have visited 10+ times in the competition.

After their 1-0 win in May, Chelsea are looking for successive league victories over United for the first time since winning three in a row from November 2009 to March 2011 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester United Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 10pm IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.

