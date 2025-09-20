Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE; Sanchez Seed Red In Fifth Minute

Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE
What a dramatic start to the game. Chelsea are down to 10 in the fifth minute, as their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez makes heavy work of a save to try and deny Bryan Mbeumo. Out comes the red card, and there is not much protest as it was a clear ejection-worthy foul.
Substitute goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen comes in for the Blues, replacing Estevao Willian. It will be a free-kick from outside the box.
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!
We are off! Play gets underway in Manchester with the home side kicking from left to right and Chelsea from right to left in the first half. The insistent downpour could mean conditions play a crucial role tonight.
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Moments Away...
It's raining at the Old Trafford, a fresh element of context to tonight's encounter. United need an inspired performance, and no better place to do it than home. Chelsea would pose as daunting a challenge as it gets, however.
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Meanwhile...
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: CHE Starting XI
And here is how Enzo Maresca's side lines up for their away game at Old Trafford:
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: MUFC Starting XI
Here is the Red Devils' line-up for tonight's pivotal clash against Chelsea:
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Hello There!
Greetings and welcome everyone. We are back with another football live blog and this time, it's the big Premier League clash between Man United and Chelsea. The Blues have the upper hand on paper and given recent results, but discount the Red Devils at home at your own peril. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.