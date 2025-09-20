Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE; Sanchez Seed Red In Fifth Minute

Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils lost 0-3 to Manchester City in their last outing. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 5 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 20). All eyes are on Ruben Amorim and his future as the Red Devils' form continues to be dismal. With the season just over a month old, United have lost two of their four EPL matches and have been dumped out of the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town. They're up against the Blues, who were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Brentford in their last Premier League outing. Another defeat and Amorim's sacking would seem imminent, whereas a win tonight could breathe fresh life into their campaign. Track the live football scores and updates from the big-ticket EPL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Sept 2025, 10:06:57 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-0 CHE What a dramatic start to the game. Chelsea are down to 10 in the fifth minute, as their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez makes heavy work of a save to try and deny Bryan Mbeumo. Out comes the red card, and there is not much protest as it was a clear ejection-worthy foul. Substitute goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen comes in for the Blues, replacing Estevao Willian. It will be a free-kick from outside the box.

20 Sept 2025, 10:02:37 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! We are off! Play gets underway in Manchester with the home side kicking from left to right and Chelsea from right to left in the first half. The insistent downpour could mean conditions play a crucial role tonight.

20 Sept 2025, 10:00:31 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Moments Away... It's raining at the Old Trafford, a fresh element of context to tonight's encounter. United need an inspired performance, and no better place to do it than home. Chelsea would pose as daunting a challenge as it gets, however.

20 Sept 2025, 09:46:26 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Meanwhile... Over at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0 to stay perfect with their fifth straight win, and remain on top of the Spanish league table. Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe scored in the 22nd and 47th minutes, respectively for Los Blancos.

20 Sept 2025, 09:30:13 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: CHE Starting XI And here is how Enzo Maresca's side lines up for their away game at Old Trafford: Your XI 🆚 Man United!#CFC | #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/rBHOJnTYuJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2025

20 Sept 2025, 09:13:50 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: MUFC Starting XI Here is the Red Devils' line-up for tonight's pivotal clash against Chelsea: Come on you Reds! ❤️‍🔥 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2025

20 Sept 2025, 08:47:43 pm IST Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The Manchester United vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels in the country.