Manchester United Vs Burnley Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Manchester United aim for their first league win of the season under Ruben Amorim after a slow start.
Burnley arrive in confident mood following successive wins over Sunderland and Derby County.
United are unbeaten in seven games against Burnley and have historically dominated at Old Trafford.
Struggling Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday for their third Premier League fixture of the 2025-26 season. Ruben Amorim’s side are still searching for their first league win, having lost to Arsenal on opening day and then drawn with Fulham. To add to their woes, the Red Devils crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a shock defeat to lower-league Grimsby Town.
Burnley, promoted back to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship last season, head into this clash with momentum. Scott Parker’s side bounced back from an opening loss to Tottenham Hotspur with a league win over Sunderland and a cup victory against Derby County, and will look to test United at Old Trafford.
History, however, strongly favours Manchester United. The Red Devils lead Burnley 67-45 in the all-time head-to-head record, with 25 draws. United are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Clarets, and Burnley have managed only one win at Old Trafford in their last 25 visits, back in January 2020.
Manchester United Vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Manchester United vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 30 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV?
The Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Burnley, English Premier League 2025-26 match online?
The Manchester United vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 match will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.