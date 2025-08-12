Premier League: It's A Fresh Start For Manchester United, Says Defender Harry Maguire

Man United finished 15th last PL season
Harry Maguire feels Manchester United are embarking on a "fresh start" as they prepare to launch their Premier League season this weekend.
The Red Devils recorded a hugely disappointing 15th-place finish last term - their lowest in the Premier League - and were beaten by Tottenham in the Europa League final.
However, the early signs ahead of the new campaign appear promising for Ruben Amorim, who has bolstered his attacking options with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.
The club's training ground at Carrington has also undergone a multi-million-pound upgrade.
And Maguire says he and his team-mates are feeling optimistic as they look to enjoy better fortunes compared to recent years.
"The lads are working hard, and it's a great atmosphere in the place," the defender told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.
"We want to be successful, we're doing everything we can to be successful. Sometimes, we know it's not been good enough for a recent [period], and we've not given our fans as much.
"I feel like it's almost a little bit of a fresh start and, hopefully, this is a good start.
"There has been a transition period. When Sir Alex [Ferguson] was here, we had the best team by far and won all the trophies.
"But the reality is that we're not the best team. You've got to thrive off the pressure, and you've got to play like you're playing in a playground. I think that's what we've struggled to find over the last 10 years."