Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof Ruled Out For At Least A Month

Victor Lindelof came off with a hamstring problem during the English Premier League match against Brentford. His replacement Lisa Martinez later sustained a calf strain and will miss Manchester United’s next few games, starting with the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, right, and Lisandro Martinez, left, are injured. Photo: Tim Goode/PA
Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for at least a month with muscle injuries. (More Football News)

Lindelof, 29, came off with a hamstring problem during Saturday’s (March 30) Premier League match against Brentford and was replaced by Argentinian centre-back Martinez.

However, the club said on Tuesday night the latter has now sustained a calf strain in training and will miss United’s next few games, starting with Thursday’s league match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United have struggled with injuries during a largely underwhelming campaign.

Martinez, fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and summer signing Mason Mount are among the other players to spend chunks of the season on the sidelines.

