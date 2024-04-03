Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for at least a month with muscle injuries. (More Football News)
Lindelof, 29, came off with a hamstring problem during Saturday’s (March 30) Premier League match against Brentford and was replaced by Argentinian centre-back Martinez.
United have struggled with injuries during a largely underwhelming campaign.
Martinez, fellow defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw and summer signing Mason Mount are among the other players to spend chunks of the season on the sidelines.