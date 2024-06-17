Football

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Reveals Club Future Was Settled 'On Holiday In Ibiza'

The Dutchman's future with the Red Devils was in doubt following a disappointing 2023-24 season, in which they recorded their lowest Premier League finish of eighth

Ten Hag remains in charge at Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag revealed his Manchester United future was settled whilst on holiday in Ibiza, though he is yet to agree a contract extension at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

The Dutchman's future with the Red Devils was in doubt following a disappointing 2023-24 season, in which they recorded their lowest Premier League finish of eighth.

Although Ten Hag, who has a year remaining on his existing contract, did lead United to FA Cup glory following a 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

The club's new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reportedly spoke to several candidates to potentially replace the Dutchman, including former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

Erik ten Hag celebrates Manchester United's FA Cup final win. - null
Erik Ten Hag Deserves More Time After FA Cup Win, Says Manchester United Great Dwight Yorke



Ten Hag confirmed this, before United officials visited him to confirm he would remain in charge, and they would extend his stay at Old Trafford.

"The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza," he told Dutch TV channel NOS. "They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me."

"Ineos took their time. They are new to football; it's normal to reflect on the season. It's no secret that they talked with multiple candidates.

"In the Netherlands, that is not done. You are not even allowed to talk to another club if there is a current manager there. But in England, the rules and laws are different.

"Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

"We had a good discussion and various topics were discussed. One of the conclusions is that we will extend the contract, but we still have to reach an agreement."

