Manchester United Confirm Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth As New Sporting Director

Manchester United have finalised the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director, having reached an agreement with his former club Newcastle United. (More Football News)
Ashworth told Newcastle he wished to move to Old Trafford in February and was placed on gardening leave as the two clubs sought to do a deal.
Ashworth – who has formerly held roles with the Football Association and Brighton and Hove Albion – was reportedly willing to take Newcastle to court to force a move, but a deal has now been struck for him to join United's revamped setup.
United are entering their first pre-season under the Jim Ratcliffe regime, after the INEOS founder was given full control of football operations upon purchasing a 25% stake from the deeply unpopular Glazer family last year.
A joint statement released by the two clubs read: "Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United.
"The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thank Dan for his services and wish him well for the future."
Ashworth will work alongside Erik ten Hag after United opted against replacing the Dutchman in the wake of their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.
Ten Hag oversaw the Red Devils' worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth last term but is locked in negotiations over a new contract, after Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna were considered by INEOS.
Ten Hag's coaching team is also set to be revamped before the start of 2024-25, with former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake both set to join the club.