Football

Manchester United Confirm Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth As New Sporting Director

Ashworth told Newcastle he wished to move to Old Trafford in February and was placed on gardening leave as the two clubs sought to do a deal

Dan Ashworth has completed his long-awaited move to Manchester United
info_icon

Manchester United have finalised the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director, having reached an agreement with his former club Newcastle United. (More Football News)

Ashworth told Newcastle he wished to move to Old Trafford in February and was placed on gardening leave as the two clubs sought to do a deal.

Ashworth – who has formerly held roles with the Football Association and Brighton and Hove Albion – was reportedly willing to take Newcastle to court to force a move, but a deal has now been struck for him to join United's revamped setup.

United are entering their first pre-season under the Jim Ratcliffe regime, after the INEOS founder was given full control of football operations upon purchasing a 25% stake from the deeply unpopular Glazer family last year.

Katie Zelem is leaving Man Utd - null
Women's Super League: Manchester United Confirm Captain Katie Zelem's Exit

BY Stats Perform

A joint statement released by the two clubs read: "Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United. 

"The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thank Dan for his services and wish him well for the future."

Ashworth will work alongside Erik ten Hag after United opted against replacing the Dutchman in the wake of their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.

Ten Hag oversaw the Red Devils' worst-ever Premier League finish of eighth last term but is locked in negotiations over a new contract, after Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna were considered by INEOS. 

Ten Hag's coaching team is also set to be revamped before the start of 2024-25, with former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake both set to join the club.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  2. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  3. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  5. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign