Manchester United: Amad Diallo Quashes Exit Talk As Young Winger Excited For Bigger Role

Amad Diallo is hopeful of more game time at Manchester United this season and wants to continue playing for the club for years to come. (More Football News)
The Ivorian did not feature often last season, with injury stalling his progress while manager Erik ten Hag also favoured Antony or Alejandro Garnacho.
Nevertheless, Diallo showed what he could do in flashes, with his injury-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup one of the high points of United’s season.
The 22-year-old is confident of more involvement this term, having held conversations with Ten Hag about his progress going forward.
He said: "I am so excited, I believe in the manager, I know last season I didn't play a lot but this season is going to be a good season for everyone and motivated to start the season.
"We [myself and Ten Hag] had a conversation, a positive conversation and he said good things.
"I believe in the manager, last season I didn't play a lot, but I think we will have good things this season."
Asked if he had considered leaving, Diallo replied: "I'm very happy here.
"I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy. Why not stay here all my life?"
Diallo's FA Cup goal against Liverpool will go down in United folklore and the man himself is still processing the enormity of the strike, especially with the club going on to win the competition.
When asked if he still watches back the winner, he said: "Yeah, so many times. That goal was the most important goal of my life.
"I was very happy to score the goal. Even now I can’t believe it."
Diallo is happy to play across the frontline for United but confirmed that he was at his most comfortable when drifting in from a right-wing position, despite starting out centrally earlier in his career.
He said: "My first position was number 10 when I was at Atalanta. After that, a right winger, but I can play number 10, left winger, I can play everywhere in the forward line, I’m ready to play every single position.
“Right winger [is my favourite]. I have played there for a long time. That is my best position. I am more comfortable in that position."
Diallo will hope to be in action for United’s next pre-season match against Real Betis in San Diego.