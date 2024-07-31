Football

Manchester United: Amad Diallo Quashes Exit Talk As Young Winger Excited For Bigger Role

The Ivorian did not feature often last season, with injury stalling his progress while manager Erik ten Hag also favoured Antony or Alejandro Garnacho

Amad Diallo, Man United, Football
Man United's Amad Diallo in action against Rangers
info_icon

Amad Diallo is hopeful of more game time at Manchester United this season and wants to continue playing for the club for years to come. (More Football News)

The Ivorian did not feature often last season, with injury stalling his progress while manager Erik ten Hag also favoured Antony or Alejandro Garnacho.

Nevertheless, Diallo showed what he could do in flashes, with his injury-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup one of the high points of United’s season.

The 22-year-old is confident of more involvement this term, having held conversations with Ten Hag about his progress going forward.

He said: "I am so excited, I believe in the manager, I know last season I didn't play a lot but this season is going to be a good season for everyone and motivated to start the season.

"We [myself and Ten Hag] had a conversation, a positive conversation and he said good things.

"I believe in the manager, last season I didn't play a lot, but I think we will have good things this season."

Asked if he had considered leaving, Diallo replied: "I'm very happy here.

"I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy. Why not stay here all my life?"

Diallo's FA Cup goal against Liverpool will go down in United folklore and the man himself is still processing the enormity of the strike, especially with the club going on to win the competition.

When asked if he still watches back the winner, he said: "Yeah, so many times. That goal was the most important goal of my life.

"I was very happy to score the goal. Even now I can’t believe it."

Diallo is happy to play across the frontline for United but confirmed that he was at his most comfortable when drifting in from a right-wing position, despite starting out centrally earlier in his career.

He said: "My first position was number 10 when I was at Atalanta. After that, a right winger, but I can play number 10, left winger, I can play everywhere in the forward line, I’m ready to play every single position.

“Right winger [is my favourite]. I have played there for a long time. That is my best position. I am more comfortable in that position."

Diallo will hope to be in action for United’s next pre-season match against Real Betis in San Diego.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympics, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch FRA Vs ARG, JPN Vs ESP On TV And Online In India
  2. Manchester United Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  3. English Premier League: Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen Joins Chelsea
  4. Barcelona 2-2 Man City (4-1 On Pens): Blaugrana Claim Shootout Win In Storm-delayed Friendly
  5. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
  2. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek’s Quest For Roland Garros Glory Continues With Quarterfinals Berth
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  2. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  2. Iran: 24 Hours Before Killing, Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Shared Stage With Nitin Gadkari
  3. 'Not Everything Is Politics': Congress' Response To Tejasvi Slamming Rahul Gandhi Over Wayanad Landslides
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: SUV Driver, Being Blamed For Tragedy, Denied Bail
  5. Day In Pics: July 31, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  2. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  3. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  4. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  5. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
World News
  1. 'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
  2. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns. And What’s Inside
  3. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
  4. Former NASA Scientist Claims We Might Be Living In Simulation—Here's How He Plans To Prove It
  5. Myanmar Military Extends Emergency By Another 6 Months
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Autopsy Of 42 Of 52 Body Parts Recovered Done; Kerala CM Slams Shah For Blaming State
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Lovlina Starts Campaign With Win; Deepika Through To Archery Round Of 16