Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side’s fifth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 13, 2024. Photo: Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City vs Luton Town, Premier League

Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side’s fifth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday April 13, 2024. Photo: Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City vs Luton Town, Premier League