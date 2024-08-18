Football

Chelsea Vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Chelsea will take on Manchester City in their Premier League opener on Sunday night in Fulham. Here are the live streaming and other details of the CHE Vs MCI match

mci vs che stamford bridge X
Manchester City Vs Chelsea, Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. Photo: X | Chelsea
info_icon

Manchester City kicks off their Premier League title defence against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but they'll have to do it without influential midfielder Rodri, who's still recovering from an injury sustained during Spain's Euro 2024 final win. The 28-year-old's absence will be felt, but Pep Guardiola's side has the depth and quality to adapt. (More Football News)

Meanwhile, Chelsea's new manager Enzo Maresca is eager to make a statement with his expensively rebuilt team, despite the challenges of a bloated squad. With a summer spending spree leaving him with a plethora of talent, Maresca must navigate the pressure of expectation and gel his team quickly.

Drawing on his experience as a former member of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff, Maresca will be well aware of the threats City pose. He'll be counting on his England trio of Phil Foden, John Stones, and Kyle Walker to feature prominently and provide a spark against their former teammate.

As Chelsea seeks to close the 28-point gap that separated them from City last term, Maresca's tactical acumen will be put to the test.

Enzo Maresca looks on during Chelsea's 1-1 friendly draw with Inter - null
Chelsea Vs Manchester City Preview: Prediction, Team News, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Manchester City Vs Chelsea, Live Streaming Details:

When is the Manchester City Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The Manchester City Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2024-25 football match will be played at Stamford Bridge in Fulham on Sunday, August 18 at 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Manchester City Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The Manchester City Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2024-25 football match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Moreover, the live streaming of the Manchester City Vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2024-25 game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

