Mallorca Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch MAL Vs BAR Game On TV And Online?

Defending champions FC Barcelona kick-start their La Liga campaign away to RCD Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Balearic Islands, Spain on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Hansi Flick's side will be favourites to win tonight however, Catalans won't be without Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia, who have not been registered in time for the opening tie.
Barca will have the likes of Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal in their ranks but the absence of Rashford, signed on-loan from Manchester United, would be a huge miss.
Kick-off:
Location: Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Date: Saturday, August 16
Kick-off Time: 11:00 pm IST
RCD Mallorca Vs Barcelona - Head-to-Head
Total matches: 75
Mallorca won: 17
Barcelona won: 46
Draws: 12
Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming
