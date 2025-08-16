Mallorca Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch MAL Vs BAR Game On TV And Online?

MAL vs BAR La Liga 2025-26: Track all the information and info for Mallorca vs Barcelona match in the La Liga 2025-26

O
Outlook Sports Desk


Barcelonas new signing, Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's new signing, Marcus Rashford Photo: File

Summary
Summary of this article

  • No Rashford for Barca

  • Hansi Flick's side will be huge favourites

  • Streaming and telecast info listed below

Defending champions FC Barcelona kick-start their La Liga campaign away to RCD Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Balearic Islands, Spain on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Hansi Flick's side will be favourites to win tonight however, Catalans won't be without Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia, who have not been registered in time for the opening tie.

Barca will have the likes of Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal in their ranks but the absence of Rashford, signed on-loan from Manchester United, would be a huge miss.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Palma de Mallorca, Spain

  • Stadium: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

  • Date: Saturday, August 16

  • Kick-off Time: 11:00 pm IST

RCD Mallorca Vs Barcelona - Head-to-Head

Total matches: 75

Mallorca won: 17

Barcelona won: 46

Draws: 12

Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 1: Live Streaming

When will Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will kick-off at 11:00pm (IST) on Saturday.

Where to live-stream Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 match?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Mallorca will be available to live-stream on Fancode app and website.


