Football

Lukas Hradecky: Bayern Leverkusen Goalkeeper Creates New Bundesliga Record - Check Details

Lukas Hradecky joined Frankfurt in 2015 and went on to make 101 appearances for the club before switching to Leverkusen in 2018. Sunday's game was his 191st league appearance for Leverkusen

Advertisement

AP
Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitik', left, scores the goal to make it 1-1 against Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during a Bundesliga soccer match. Photo: AP
info_icon

Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky set a record for a foreign goalkeeper in the Bundesliga on Sunday by making his 292nd appearance. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old Finnish keeper played in Leverkusen's 5-1 win at his former club Eintracht Frankfurt, breaking the record previously held by Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer of Switzerland.

"I like to read the newspapers or matchday papers before the game and I saw it there today," Hradecky told broadcaster DAZN afterward. “It fills me full of pride and honor that I can play in such a lovely country and league, and for two fantastic clubs.”

Advertisement

Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou. - null
Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs Have A Confidence Problem To Overcome, Says Ange Postecoglou

BY Stats Perform

Hradecky joined Frankfurt in 2015 and went on to make 101 appearances for the club before switching to Leverkusen in 2018. Sunday's game was his 191st league appearance for Leverkusen.

It was also the first time he had won with Leverkusen in Frankfurt since his switch.

“The curse has finally been broken after five years,” Hradecky said. “It always felt good to win here with the home team and this time we managed it with the away team.”

Hradecky won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen this season with five rounds to spare. The team is on a record 48-game unbeaten streak across all competitions since the start of the season.

Advertisement

“The run keeps going, hopefully for another five games. It's simply a joy to play with Bayer at the moment,” Hradecky said.

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner. - null
Fulham Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Leverkusen next faces Roma in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal. Leverkusen won the first leg 2-0 in Rome last week.

Then it visits Bochum for its penultimate Bundesliga game. Bochum was the last team to beat Leverkusen on the final day last season. The German champion will finish its league campaign at home to Augsburg.

Leverkusen also faces second-division Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain