Oliver Glasner is hopeful that Crystal Palace can maintain their recent winning run when they travel to Fulham on Saturday. (More Football News)
After a run of five games without a victory, the Eagles have won each of their last three games, beating Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle United.
Their 2-0 win over the Magpies on Wednesday also secured their Premier League safety for another season.
Glasner has given credit to his team’s attitude in turning around their recent run of form but does not want them to slow down despite reaching their goal.
He said: “The players give us confidence because they are listening. Every day we were sitting here and having a meeting and showing them videos and nobody was sleeping, so that gives us good feedback!
"Now we have 39 points and I think it shouldn't be our target to say ‘39 points, oh well done, staying in the Premier League’ because then I would say 'come on guys, go wherever you want and take vacations' – but no.
"We want to improve, we want to win games, and we have the next chance tomorrow at Fulham."
Fulham sit just one place and three points above the Eagles after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool last Sunday.
Marco Silva is looking forward to the contest that Glasner’s reinvigorated side will give them, saying: “The job [Glasner] is doing is strong. His impact for the club is clear to see with the way they play.
“Young players like [Eberechi] Eze and Michael [Olise] - when they are at their top level they can compete against any team.
“It’s going to be a really good challenge for us.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Fulham – Andreas Pereira
Pereira has created 80 chances for his teammates in the Premier League this season, the most on record for a Fulham player in a single campaign (since 2003-04). He also has seven assists, with Simon Davies the last Fulham player to get more in a Premier League season (eight in 2007-08).
Palace – Michael Olise
Olise has scored in each of his last three Premier League London derby appearances, netting four goals in total. The only Crystal Palace player to score in four consecutive such games is Andrew Johnson in the 2004-05 season.
MATCH PREDICTION: FULHAM WIN
Having won two of their first three Premier League games against Crystal Palace (L1), Fulham have won just one of their last eight against the Eagles (D4 L3). Despite this, they are currently unbeaten in four against their fellow Londoners (W1 D3).
Fulham have also won four of their last five London derbies in the Premier League (L1), as many as their previous 44 beforehand (D9 L31). Four wins is their most ever over London clubs in a top-flight season, while only in 1931-32, 1947-48, and 2000-01 have the Cottagers won five such league games in a campaign.
However, Fulham have lost their last two home Premier League games, last losing more consecutively at Craven Cottage between March and May 2021 (six).
Meanwhile, having lost their first Premier League away game against Fulham in January 2005 (1-3), Palace are now unbeaten in their last four visits to Craven Cottage (W2 D2).
Palace’s 1-0 win at Anfield in their last away match ended a run of 10 Premier League games without a win on the road (D4 L6). They last won consecutive such matches in April 2023 (vs Leeds and Southampton).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Fulham – 41.9%
Draw – 29.2%
Palace – 28.9%