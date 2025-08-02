LAFC Vs Pachuca Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Los Angeles FC will take on CF Pachuca at the BMO Stadium for a Leagues Cup 2025 second-round fixture on Friday, 1 August. A winless LAFC will face a high-flying Pachuca in the upcoming fixture, looking for their first regulation-time win in the tournament.
LAFC earned a point in their tournament opener against Mazatlan FC. Even though the Major League Soccer (MLS) side dominated possession and shooting stats, they could only manage a 1-1 draw. Young striker David Martinez gave Los Angeles the lead around the half-hour mark, but Fabio Gomes equalised soon after.
In the ensuing penalty shootout, Mazatlan secured an 11-10 win. This stretches LAFC’s winless run to three matches across all competitions, and they have lost their last three penalty shootouts in the Leagues Cup.
Meanwhile, Pachuca won their opening group game against San Diego FC 3-2, with Victor Guzman and Alexei Dominguez putting the Liga MX side three goals up. Despite conceding two late goals, Los Tuzos held on to the win.
Pachuca have won four back-to-back matches across all competitions, and with three points in the bag from matchday one, Jaime Lozano’s side will look to solidify their quarter-final spot.
LAFC Vs CF Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on 2 August.
Where is the LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Where to watch the LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The LAFC vs Pachuca, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.