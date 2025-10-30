Lorient 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Doue's Injury Compounds Disappointing Draw For Parisian Giants

Paris Saint-Germain were held to 2-2 draw by Lorient in Ligue 1
Nuno Mendes scored first for PSG in the second half
Lorient equalised through Igor Silva after a blunder
Desire Doue injured his hamstring, leaving the field
Desire Doue went off injured as Paris Saint-Germain were held for the third time in four Ligue 1 outings after a 1-1 draw at Lorient on Wednesday.
Luis Enrique's champions earned a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Brest last time out and appeared on their way to victory when Doue's cross from the right was headed at Yvon Mvogo by Nuno Mendes but then smashed in by the full-back on the rebound in the 49th minute.
However, Lorient would hit straight back two minutes later when Arsene Kouassi's cross was parried by Lucas Chevalier into the path of Igor Silva, who converted home through a crowd of players on the edge of the area to score the goal that would prove enough to earn the hosts a point at Stade du Moustoir.
There had been little goalmouth action in the first half with Joel Mvuka testing Chevalier in the PSG goal, while Mvogo had to be alert to keep out Mendes and Ibrahim Mbaye.
Vitinha saw a long-range effort kept out by Mvogo after the early second-half goals, before the visitors were dealt a blow by the sight of Doue being helped from the field by medical personnel after going down clutching his hamstring.
Mvogo made a stunning stop to prevent Bradley Barcola's excellent half-volley, while Theo Le Bris wasted a golden opportunity to earn a famous win for Lorient when lashing into the side-netting after Arthur Avom's pass split open the PSG defence.
Data Debrief: Busy Mvogo denies PSG
PSG will, obviously, be pretty frustrated by the final score, especially after producing 1.43 expected goals from 15 shots to Lorient's 0.23 from eight attempts.
They also recorded 78.24% possession on the road— their highest figure in an away Ligue 1 match since Opta began analysing the competition (2006-07).
Mvogo's seven saves in total represented the first time he has made at least five in a Ligue 1 match since facing Nice on April 19, 2024 (also seven saves).
Lorient, meanwhile, have won only two of their first 10 Ligue 1 games this season (D3 L5), doing worse only in 1998/99 during their first ever top-flight campaign (one, relegated at the end of the season).