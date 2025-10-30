Lorient 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Doue's Injury Compounds Disappointing Draw For Parisian Giants

Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 at Lorient in Ligue 1 2025-26, held back by Yvo Mvogo's performance despite dominating possession and chances

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lorient vs Paris Saint Germain match report Ligue 1 2025-26 matchday 10
Desire Doue in action for Paris Saint-Germain against Lorient.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain were held to 2-2 draw by Lorient in Ligue 1

  • Nuno Mendes scored first for PSG in the second half

  • Lorient equalised through Igor Silva after a blunder

  • Desire Doue injured his hamstring, leaving the field

Desire Doue went off injured as Paris Saint-Germain were held for the third time in four Ligue 1 outings after a 1-1 draw at Lorient on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's champions earned a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Brest last time out and appeared on their way to victory when Doue's cross from the right was headed at Yvon Mvogo by Nuno Mendes but then smashed in by the full-back on the rebound in the 49th minute.

However, Lorient would hit straight back two minutes later when Arsene Kouassi's cross was parried by Lucas Chevalier into the path of Igor Silva, who converted home through a crowd of players on the edge of the area to score the goal that would prove enough to earn the hosts a point at Stade du Moustoir.

There had been little goalmouth action in the first half with Joel Mvuka testing Chevalier in the PSG goal, while Mvogo had to be alert to keep out Mendes and Ibrahim Mbaye.

Vitinha saw a long-range effort kept out by Mvogo after the early second-half goals, before the visitors were dealt a blow by the sight of Doue being helped from the field by medical personnel after going down clutching his hamstring.

Related Content
Related Content

Mvogo made a stunning stop to prevent Bradley Barcola's excellent half-volley, while Theo Le Bris wasted a golden opportunity to earn a famous win for Lorient when lashing into the side-netting after Arthur Avom's pass split open the PSG defence.

Data Debrief: Busy Mvogo denies PSG

PSG will, obviously, be pretty frustrated by the final score, especially after producing 1.43 expected goals from 15 shots to Lorient's 0.23 from eight attempts.

They also recorded 78.24% possession on the road— their highest figure in an away Ligue 1 match since Opta began analysing the competition (2006-07).

Mvogo's seven saves in total represented the first time he has made at least five in a Ligue 1 match since facing Nice on April 19, 2024 (also seven saves).

Lorient, meanwhile, have won only two of their first 10 Ligue 1 games this season (D3 L5), doing worse only in 1998/99 during their first ever top-flight campaign (one, relegated at the end of the season).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Paudel Scores 50; Rhinos Lose Aarif Sheikh | NEP 133/4 (33)

  3. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  4. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  5. India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Five Talking Points Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Blockbuster

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  5. Day In Pics: October 29, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  2. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  3. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  4. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  5. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival

  6. Has The NC Turned Against Omar Abdullah? J&K CM Faces Fire From Own Party For Failure To Fulfil Electoral Promises

  7. Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

  8. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd Semi-Final: Women In Blue Seek Spot In Final