Lorient 1-4 PSG, Ligue 1: Luis Enruiqe's Side Closes In On Title

PSG were without the in-form Bradley Barcola, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery who were rested a week before the team's Champions League semi-final first leg against Borussia Dortmund

Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe celebrate on Wednesday against Lorient
Paris Saint-Germain closed in on a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe each scored twice in a 4-1 away victory against second-from-bottom Lorient on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Luis Enrique's side will seal the title later on Wednesday if second-placed Monaco fail to beat Lille at home.

PSG are on 69 points with four games left with Monaco trailing by 14 points.

The capital side went ahead on 19 minutes as Dembele beat two defenders before slotting the ball past Yvon Mvogo from just inside the box.

Three minutes later, Mbappe connected with a Nuno Mendes cross to double the advantage.

Dembele then put the result beyond doubt on the hour mark when he tapped in from Mbappe's cross.

Mohamed Bamba reduced the arrears in the 73rd minute, but it was too little, too late for a team with 26 points from 30 games.

Mbappe added another one in the last minute with a right-footed effort to take his season tally in the top flight to 26.

