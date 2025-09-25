Liverpool Defender Giovanni Leoni Suffers ACL Injury On Debut, Set To Be Out For Months

Giovanni Leoni's debut for Liverpool in the EFL Cup 2025-26 against Southampton was overshadowed by a suspected ACL injury, expected to sideline him for most of the season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Liverpool Defender Giovanni Leoni Suffers ACL Injury On Debut
Paramedics carry on a stretcher Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni after an injury during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Summary
  • Giovanni Leoni sustains suspected ACL injury on Liverpool debut

  • Injury occurred during EFL Cup 2025-26 match against Southampton

  • Liverpool won 2-1 with Hugo Ekitike's late goal

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni faces months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during his debut for his new side. He left the field on a stretcher at Anfield during the EFL Cup 2025-26 match against Southampton on Tuesday, September 23. Club sources reported that this injury could keep the Italian off the pitch for most, if not all, of the current season.

The 18-year-old Italian defender played his first match since joining Liverpool from Parma in the off-season for an initial fee of £26m. However, Leoni's debut ended in the 81st minute after he landed awkwardly while making a tackle late in the English League Cup encounter at Anfield.

The teenager was replaced by fellow summer-signing Milos Kerkez. Liverpool won the match 2-1, courtesy of a late goal by Hugo Ekitike.

Slot Expresses Concern Over Leoni Injury

Liverpool's medical team treated Leoni on the sideline before he was carried away on a stretcher. Liverpool coach Arne Slot spoke to ITV following the match, saying, "When a player goes off like that, it's normally not a good sign."

Leoni appeared to be in considerable pain and had further assessments, including an MRI scan, on his left knee.

"Normally, the emotions of a player tell you a lot," Slot added. "I saw during the weekend a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who went out completely in tears – Ruben van Bommel, by the way, of PSV – and a day later it proved to be that it was right. Let’s hope for the best."

With Leoni sidelined, only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez remain as recognised senior central defenders for Liverpool. Reserve defender Rhys Williams, who featured on the bench against Southampton, can be called upon by Slot to shore up his defence before their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Leone will also likely be replaced in the Reds’ UEFA Champions League squad, with compatriot Federico Chiesa a likely candidate for inclusion.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
