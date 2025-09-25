Liverpool Defender Giovanni Leoni Suffers ACL Injury On Debut, Set To Be Out For Months

Giovanni Leoni sustains suspected ACL injury on Liverpool debut
Injury occurred during EFL Cup 2025-26 match against Southampton
Liverpool won 2-1 with Hugo Ekitike's late goal
Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni faces months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during his debut for his new side. He left the field on a stretcher at Anfield during the EFL Cup 2025-26 match against Southampton on Tuesday, September 23. Club sources reported that this injury could keep the Italian off the pitch for most, if not all, of the current season.
The 18-year-old Italian defender played his first match since joining Liverpool from Parma in the off-season for an initial fee of £26m. However, Leoni's debut ended in the 81st minute after he landed awkwardly while making a tackle late in the English League Cup encounter at Anfield.
The teenager was replaced by fellow summer-signing Milos Kerkez. Liverpool won the match 2-1, courtesy of a late goal by Hugo Ekitike.
Slot Expresses Concern Over Leoni Injury
Liverpool's medical team treated Leoni on the sideline before he was carried away on a stretcher. Liverpool coach Arne Slot spoke to ITV following the match, saying, "When a player goes off like that, it's normally not a good sign."
Leoni appeared to be in considerable pain and had further assessments, including an MRI scan, on his left knee.
"Normally, the emotions of a player tell you a lot," Slot added. "I saw during the weekend a player in the Dutch Eredivisie who went out completely in tears – Ruben van Bommel, by the way, of PSV – and a day later it proved to be that it was right. Let’s hope for the best."
With Leoni sidelined, only Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez remain as recognised senior central defenders for Liverpool. Reserve defender Rhys Williams, who featured on the bench against Southampton, can be called upon by Slot to shore up his defence before their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Leone will also likely be replaced in the Reds’ UEFA Champions League squad, with compatriot Federico Chiesa a likely candidate for inclusion.
