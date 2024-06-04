Liverpool FC: Andy Robertson 'Excited' To Work With New Reds Boss Arne Slot At Anfield

Andy Robertson says he is "excited" to work with new Liverpool manager Arne Slot and is hopeful the club can pick up where it left off under Jurgen Klopp. (More Football News)
The Dutchman officially took over at Liverpool on Saturday after making the switch from Feyenoord after three successful seasons.
He led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2023 and won the KNVB Beker this season, while also being named Manager of the Year on two occasions.
Robertson, who was signed by Klopp in July 2017, said that while he has not spoken to Slot, he is looking forward to seeing what is in store for Liverpool this season.
"I haven't spoken to [Slot] yet," Robertson, who is preparing for Scotland's European Championship campaign, said to Sky Sports. "I think he's leaving us to focus on the Euros.
"It's an exciting new challenge. Obviously, the old era was pretty special, and I've got a lot to be thankful for for that manager, but excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I'm really excited for what can come with that.
"I've got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we've had, the manager's very good and I can't wait to see that up close."
Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title when they won the Premier League for the first time in 2020 and also won the Champions League, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups and the Club World Cup during his nine years in charge.
Robertson admitted Klopp's legacy might be tough to live up to, but he had faith the team would be able to get off to a good start under Slot.
"The last eight, nine years were pretty special. Maybe they're going a bit into the unknown, but it has to be exciting; the squad's in a good place, we had a good season last season," he added.
"Yes, it could have been more, but the aim at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League, and we ended up with a trophy as well. You have to take that as a positive.
"[Klopp] has left the club in a really good place so now we have to carry it forward. The manager will come in, and he'll recruit a really good squad, and I'm sure he'll want to bring in some new faces as well.
"We have to go again. We showed for large parts of last season we could challenge for the league and that has to be the aim. The manager has won trophies before, and he'll want that feeling again. We’ve got to be at our best to try and achieve that."