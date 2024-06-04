Football

Liverpool FC: Andy Robertson 'Excited' To Work With New Reds Boss Arne Slot At Anfield

The Dutchman officially took over at Liverpool on Saturday after making the switch from Feyenoord after three successful seasons

Liverpool's Andy Robertson
info_icon

Andy Robertson says he is "excited" to work with new Liverpool manager Arne Slot and is hopeful the club can pick up where it left off under Jurgen Klopp. (More Football News)

The Dutchman officially took over at Liverpool on Saturday after making the switch from Feyenoord after three successful seasons.

He led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in 2023 and won the KNVB Beker this season, while also being named Manager of the Year on two occasions.

Robertson, who was signed by Klopp in July 2017, said that while he has not spoken to Slot, he is looking forward to seeing what is in store for Liverpool this season.

"I haven't spoken to [Slot] yet," Robertson, who is preparing for Scotland's European Championship campaign, said to Sky Sports. "I think he's leaving us to focus on the Euros.

"It's an exciting new challenge. Obviously, the old era was pretty special, and I've got a lot to be thankful for for that manager, but excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I'm really excited for what can come with that.

"I've got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we've had, the manager's very good and I can't wait to see that up close."

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title when they won the Premier League for the first time in 2020 and also won the Champions League, the FA Cup, two EFL Cups and the Club World Cup during his nine years in charge.

Robertson admitted Klopp's legacy might be tough to live up to, but he had faith the team would be able to get off to a good start under Slot.

New Liverpool manager, Arne Slot - null
Rene Meulensteen Backs Arne Slot Success At Liverpool As Jurgen Klopp Comparisons Evident

BY Stats Perform

"The last eight, nine years were pretty special. Maybe they're going a bit into the unknown, but it has to be exciting; the squad's in a good place, we had a good season last season," he added.

"Yes, it could have been more, but the aim at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League, and we ended up with a trophy as well. You have to take that as a positive.

"[Klopp] has left the club in a really good place so now we have to carry it forward. The manager will come in, and he'll recruit a really good squad, and I'm sure he'll want to bring in some new faces as well.

"We have to go again. We showed for large parts of last season we could challenge for the league and that has to be the aim. The manager has won trophies before, and he'll want that feeling again. We’ve got to be at our best to try and achieve that."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  2. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  3. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  4. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  5. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Max O'Dowd Stars As NED Beat NEP By Six Wickets In Dallas
  2. NEP Vs NED, T20 World Cup: Max O'Dowd The Hero As Netherlands Beat Nepal By Six Wickets In Dallas
  3. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: First Abandoned Game - Only 10 Overs Played In 5 Hours Amidst Rain Delays
  4. Pakistan Vs United States Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11: When And Where To Watch
  5. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Wins - ENG Vs SCO Becomes First Abandoned Game Of Tournament
World News
  1. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  2. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  3. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  4. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  5. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights