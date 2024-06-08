Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner 'Determined' To Take Premier League Games Abroad

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner is "determined" to take Premier League games to the United States and elsewhere around the globe. (More Football News)
The subject of leagues playing regular-season matches abroad has become a subject of debate in recent weeks, after FIFA pledged to analyse the impact of moving games.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters recently said the door was "ajar" for games to be played in other countries, due to a legal settlement between FIFA and US-based match promoter Relevant Sports.
Premier League fans would likely oppose overseas games more than most, with supporter protests in England having contributed to the demise of the European Super League in 2021.
Liverpool were one of the clubs at the forefront of that ill-fated project, and Werner has risked the wrath of Reds fans by putting his name to plans for global games.
"I'm determined one day to have a Premier League game be played in New York City," Werner told the Financial Times.
"I even have the crazy idea that there would be a day where we play one game in Tokyo, one game a few hours later in Los Angeles, one game a few hours later in Rio, one game a few hours later in Riyadh.
"We make it a day where football, where the Premier League, is celebrated."
Asked how clubs could get fans to support the plans, Werner added: "Let's figure out a way to offer them very cheap travel and accommodation.
"If Liverpool are playing Nottingham Forest, we will support fans coming to New York and make this an attractive thing for the fans as well."
Liverpool will play in the US during pre-season, facing Arsenal in Philadelphia on July 31 before taking on Manchester United in Columbia, South Carolina three days later.
LaLiga is also looking to revive plans to play matches abroad, after opposition from players and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) killed a proposal for Barcelona to face Girona in Miami in 2019.