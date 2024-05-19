Ligue 1 Season Final Day Live Streaming: Fixtures, Standings, Timings - All You Need To Know

Even the PSG have already bagged a record 11th Ligue 1 title, there is still plenty to play for on the final day of the French football's top tier league. (More Football News)
PSG are sitting comfortably at the top with another Ligue 1 trophy in the bag but the teams below are still jostling for wins that will help them strengthen their chances in Europe's big leagues.
The final day will also mark the beginning of the new era for PSG who will be without the services of Kylian Mbappe.
Here is everything you need to know about the matchday 34 of the Ligue 1 in France.
What's At Stake On Ligue 1 Final Day
PSG and Monaco have confirmed their qualifications for the UEFA Champions League by locking top 2 finish for themselves.
However, below them the fate of Lille and Brest still hangs in balance with both at 58 points. Lille are ahead at the moment but only two goals separate it from Brest.
Fight is also on for the final Europa League and Europa Conference League spots. Lens are currently the holders for the final Europa League spot but Lyon and Marseille can displace them.
Ligue 1 Final Day Fixutres
HAVRE ATHLETIC CLUB (15) Vs OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE (8)
RC LENS (6) vs MONTPELLIER HÉRAULT SC (12)
LOSC LILLE (3) Vs OGC NICE (5)
FC LORIENT (17) Vs CLERMONT FOOT 63 (18)
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS (7) Vs RC STRASBOURG ALSACE (13)
FC METZ (16) Vs PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (1)
AS MONACO (2) Vs FC NANTES (14)
STADE DE REIMS (10) Vs STADE RENNAIS FC (9)
TOULOUSE FC (11) Vs STADE BRESTOIS 29 (4)
Ligue 1 Finale Live Streaming Details
When does Ligue 1 final day begin?
All Ligue 1 final day games begin at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, May 20.
Where can one watch the live telecast of Ligue 1 final day in India?
The Ligue 1 final day matches will be telecasted Live in India on Network18 sports channels.
Where and how to live stream Ligue 1 final day in India?
You can live stream the matches on JioCinema app and website.