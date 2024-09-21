Football

Leicester City 1-1 Everton, EPL: Mavididi Strike Denies Toffees First Win Of Season

After losing their opening four matches in the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s Everton are off the mark for the season but will have to wait for their first three points

Stephy Mavididi
Stephy Mavididi celebrates after equalising for Leicester City against Everton
info_icon

Stephy Mavididi’s equaliser means Leicester City and Everton are still waiting for their first win of the campaign after a 1-1 draw in torrential rain at the King Power Stadium. (More Football News)

After losing their opening four matches in the Premier League, Sean Dyche’s side are off the mark for the season but will have to wait for their first three points.

Iliman Ndiaye gave Everton the lead in the 11th minute as he turned to create space in the box before slotting the ball into the net with such precision it ricocheted in off the left post.

Leicester’s response came with 17 minutes left on the clock as Mavididi reacted first to sweep home from Harry Winks' corner off the right.

Everton are up to 19th in the table on goal difference, while the Foxes sit in 15th.

The torrential rain in Leicester nearly helped the hosts to a goal in the 35th minute as Mavididi unintentionally tested Jordan Pickford with a wayward cross, but the goalkeeper managed to keep it out.

Data debrief: Drawn out encounter

This fixture has seen the most draws in Premier League history. Out of the 35 times the teams have met, 17 of those have ended in draws which is the highest proportion for any fixture to have been played 30+ times in the competition (49%).

Sean Dyche broke Leicester City's streak of beating sides starting the day bottom of the table. Prior to this match, they had won their last five home Premier League games against such opponents by an aggregate score of 17-1. The last side in 20th to avoid defeat at the King Power was Dyche’s Burnley in a 2-2 draw in October 2014.

