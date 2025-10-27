Lazio 1-0 Juventus, Serie A 2025-26: Toma Basic Scores Only Goal As Visitors' Winless Streak Continues

Toma Bašić’s 9th-minute strike proved decisive in the 1-0 win
Juventus' winless streak extended to eight games as Toma Basic's early goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in Serie A.
A midweek defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League intensified the pressure on Bianconeri boss Igor Tudor, and another damaging result on Sunday ensured they end the weekend eighth in Serie A.
Lazio only needed nine minutes to go ahead in Rome, as Jonathan David's poor header granted possession to Basic, and his long-range strike beat Mattia Perin via a deflection off Federico Gatti.
Andrea Cambiaso skewed wide and Francisco Conceicao fired over as Juventus sought a response, but they only managed a single shot on target before half-time.
Dusan Vlahovic rattled the crossbar early in the second half before being flagged offside, while Ivan Provedel got down well to keep out Manuel Locatelli's curler.
Basic headed straight at Perin as Lazio created a rare chance to double their lead, but it was still Juventus doing much of the attacking. However, the visitors were unable to find an equaliser, with Vlahovic heading wide from their most presentable opportunity.
Data Debrief: Quick start enough for Lazio
Basic's goal, timed at eight minutes and 35 seconds, was Lazio's quickest against Juventus in Serie A since March 10, 1996, when Guiseppe Favalli netted in the third minute.
The Biancocelesti are now unbeaten in six of their last seven home league games against Juve, including each of their last four (three wins, one draw), after losing nine of the previous 10 (one draw).
Juventus, meanwhile, have gone three league games without a goal for the first time since September 2024, leaving them just a single point ahead of Lazio in the table.