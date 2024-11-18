Everton claimed their first Women's Super League victory of the season by overcoming rivals Liverpool 1-0 in Sunday's Merseyside derby. (More Football News)
Katja Snoeijs converted a contentiously awarded penalty late in the first half at Goodison Park, and despite handing the initiative to Liverpool for much of the game, Everton came away with a much-needed win that lifted them off the foot of the table.
Honoka Hayashi's goal against Crystal Palace in Everton's previous fixture had ended a run of 611 minutes without a Toffees player netting in the WSL, and the Japanese midfielder was the player fouled by her compatriot Fuka Nagano, with the referee pointing to the spot despite the challenge seemingly taking place just outside the box.
Liverpool, who attempted 569 passes – their highest total this season – could not find the equaliser despite mustering 17 shots and 1.5 expected goals (xG), with 0.78 of Everton's 0.9 xG taken up by Snoeijs' spot-kick.
Reds boss Matt Beard has now failed to win any of his last eight meetings with Everton in the WSL since winning 2-1 away from home with West Ham in October 2018 (D2 L5).
Everton, meanwhile, won at Goodison Park in the WSL for the first time at the fifth attempt, in what was their final match in the competition at the iconic stadium.
Aston Villa edged out Palace 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at Villa Park, with Ebony Salmon scoring a last-gasp winner.
Villa looked set to be denied their first win of the season when Annabel Blanchard made it 2-2 with just four minutes remaining.
Yet Salmon popped up in the 94th minute to lash home after pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of Palace's area.
My Cato put Palace ahead on the half-hour, but quickfire goals from Anna Patten and Rachel Daly put Villa ahead at the break.
Villa are now unbeaten in their last seven WSL matches against promoted teams, while manager Robert de Pauw avoided becoming the first boss since Jonathan Morgan in November 2021 to fail to win his first eight games in charge of a team in the competition.
In Sunday's other game, Manchester United downed Leicester City 2-0 to get back to winning ways after a run of three straight draws.
Norwegian duo Elisabeth Terland and Celin Bizet Ildhusoy got the goals for the Red Devils at the King Power Stadium, with Marc Skinner's side in fifth, six points adrift of leaders Chelsea, though the same number of points ahead of Liverpool in sixth.
Matters might have been different had Leicester's Hannah Cain not squandered a golden chance in the 38th minute when she somehow fired wide from point-blank range.