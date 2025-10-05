Women's Super League 2025-26 Matchday 5 Wrap: Tottenham Go Third, West Ham And Liverpool Remain Pointless

Women's Super League 2025-26: Spurs claimed their fourth win under Martin Ho whereas West Ham and Liverpool could not break the duck in the new campaign

WSL
Tottenham's match-winner Cathinka Tandberg
Tottenham continued their impressive start to the Women's Super League season, moving third in the table after a 1-0 win over Brighton.

Cathinka Tandberg scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute, netting for the third time this season to secure the three points and taking Spurs level with second-place Manchester City.

Spurs felt they should have had a penalty five minutes in after Toko Kago fell on the ball in the box, but the appeals were waved away.

The hosts were in control after Tandberg's strike, though they could not extend their lead as Eveliina Summanen’s free-kick was well saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie.

It was a fourth win in five for Spurs, who have made a fine start to life under Martin Ho.

info_icon

Aston Villa picked up their first win of the campaign, running out 2-0 winners against West Ham, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Kirsty Hanson and Lynn Wilms scored in the space of seven second-half minutes to earn Natalia Arroyo her first three points in charge.

Chasity Grant also struck the post for the Villans, while Rachel Daly had been denied in the first half by a superb Kinga Szemik save.

Liverpool also remain without a point this season after suffering a 1-0 defeat away to London City Lionesses.

Elena Linari converted an 89th-minute penalty, profiting after Nikita Parris was brought down by Rafaela Borggrafe in the box

Isobel Goodwin hit the woodwork in a dominant performance from the hosts, who earned a first WSL clean sheet while consigning Gareth Taylor's team to a fourth successive loss in the competition.

Leicester City snatched a late 1-1 draw against Everton in Sunday's other game.

Ornella Vignola had put Everton in front in the 51st minute, but they were pegged back by Noemie Mouchon.

Data Debrief: Spurs on the up

This is just the second time that Spurs have won four of their opening five games of a WSL campaign (2020-21), with those four victories more than they had managed in their previous 16 in the competition (W3 D4 L9).

It is also the first time since November 2021 that Spurs have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the top-flight, having also kept out Everton last weekend.

They showed a threat in front of goal throughout, registering 11 shots worth 1.08 expected goals (xG), with Nnadozie having to make six saves to keep the score down.

