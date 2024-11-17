Germany 7-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nations League: Hosts Confirm Top Spot With Thumping Win

Germany posted a commanding 7-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in their penultimate fixture in Freiburg to secure top spot in Group A3 of the Nations League. (More Football News)
Florian Wirtz and Tim Kleindienst scored two goals each while Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Leroy Sane were also on the scoresheet as the Germans posted their fourth win and maintained a five-point lead over the Netherlands in second place.
Julian Nagelsmann's side made a blistering start as Musiala headed home with just 78 seconds on the clock.
Borussia Monchengladbach striker Kleindienst then opened his account for Germany as Robert Andrich's effort deflected off him on its way into the goal in the 23rd minute.
Havertz ensured the hosts went into the interval with a three-goal lead, while Wirtz added two more, including a superb free-kick, before the clock struck the hour mark, effectively ending Bosnia's hopes of a comeback.
Sane joined the party in the 66th minute with Germany's sixth before Kleindienst sealed the victory with his second of the night, a close-range finish, 11 minutes later.
The hosts will wrap up their group stage campaign with a trip to Budapest to face Hungary on Tuesday, while Bosnia, sitting bottom with one point, will host group runners-up Netherlands.
Date Debrief: Germany run riot
Adding seven more to their tally, Germany have now scored 17 goals in five matches in the group stage - more than any other team in League A of the Nations League.
While their attacking play is impressive - they have now registered the two biggest win margins in the Nations League this season, having also beaten Hungary 5-0 - their defence is solid, having conceded just three goals.
The Germans attempted 757 passes against Bosnia, their highest total in a single match in the 2024-25 Nations League.
They finished the game with 23 shots, of which 13 were on target, and 4.03 expected goals (xG) while Bosnia had just 0.46.