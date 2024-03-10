La Liga Wrap: Atletico Madrid Lose At Cadiz, Girona Defeat Osasuna - Match Report

Ahead of its midweek game against Inter Milan in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid flopped to a 2-0 loss at Cadiz on Saturday in the Spanish league. (More Football News)

Girona beat Osasuna 2-0 to reclaim second place from Barcelona.

Juanmi Jiménez scored twice to lead Cadiz's victory. The forward, who joined Cadiz on loan this winter, scored in the 24th and 64th minutes.