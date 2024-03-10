Sports

EPL: Kai Havertz Scores Late Winner As Arsenal Beat Brentford To Go Top - In Pics

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League for at least a day after Kai Havertz’s late goal secured a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday. Havertz had been somewhat fortunate to avoid a second booking for a dive in the area earlier in the second half, a decision that proved crucial when he was on hand to head home a cross from Ben White in the 86th minute. That extended Arsenal’s Premier League winning streak to eight games in 2024 and atoned for a howler by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale that had gifted Brentford an equalizer just before the halftime break. It also lifted Mikel Arteta’s side above Liverpool and Manchester City into first place, one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool hosts Man City at Anfield on Sunday and a draw in that game would keep Arsenal top on goal difference.

Parveen Uprety
March 10, 2024
EPL: Arsenal vs Brentford Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre, celebrates with teammates after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, right, and Brentford's Vitaly Janelt challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, right, catches the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Brentford's team players celebrate after Yoane Wissa, second from left, scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's William Saliba, top, and Brentford's Ivan Toney challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal's Jorginho, centre, celebrates after Declan Rice scored the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Football

