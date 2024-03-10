EPL: Kai Havertz Scores Late Winner As Arsenal Beat Brentford To Go Top - In Pics

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, centre, celebrates with teammates after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, right, and Brentford's Vitaly Janelt challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, right, catches the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Advertisement
Brentford's team players celebrate after Yoane Wissa, second from left, scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's William Saliba, top, and Brentford's Ivan Toney challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
Arsenal's Jorginho, centre, celebrates after Declan Rice scored the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.