Dani Rodríguez suspended without pay by Mallorca after Instagram post
Rodríguez expressed frustration over lack of playing time
Mallorca's response followed his remarks after Real Madrid match
Spanish football club Mallorca has suspended 37-year-old midfielder Dani Rodríguez and stripped him of his captaincy, without salary, following his public complaint about a lack of match time. His family attended the recent Real Madrid match at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. There, the veteran player expressed his frustration via Instagram.
Mallorca Action Follows Instagram Post
Mallorca issued a statement last Wednesday, September 3, 2025, confirming Rodríguez's 'suspension from duty and pay'. The club also 'stripped him of his captaincy with immediate effect'. Rodríguez was an unused substitute when Mallorca lost 2–1 to Real Madrid last Saturday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
After the game, the 37-year-old midfielder used Instagram to post a photo of his family at the stadium. He included text complaining about his lack of playing time, writing that he had travelled to Madrid, his children 'excited' and 'hoping' to see their father play at the Bernabéu. Rodríguez offered his children 'an important lesson and piece of advice': 'Never expect anything from anyone,' he stated.
This applied, he claimed, 'especially these days'. He also noted that 'meritocracy, culture, and respect for hard work are lacking'. He counselled: 'Don’t do things expecting something in return. Do it for yourself and your passion.'
Open Letter Details Player's Frustration
Rodríguez later followed up this post with an open letter, published by Spanish media. In it, he stated his respect for coach Jagoba Arrasate's decisions, and denied being upset that his children did not watch him play. He clarified: 'What I can’t accept is the lack of respect for commitment and dedication.'
He added: 'It hurts when a player who just arrived, with just one training session, gets the opportunity to play ahead of teammates who have spent years defending this jersey with sweat and dedication, always putting the club above all else'. Rodríguez apparently referred to forward Jan Virgili, a recent signing whom Arrasate picked to enter the match in the 87th minute.
Rodríguez remarked: 'I hope Jan succeeds here and that together we can all help him.' He continued: 'But when something like this happens, it communicates a damaging message to the locker room: work, dedication or loyalty do not matter. That’s what angered me.'
Rodríguez said he wrote the letter to clarify matters as his family was 'going through a tough time.' He has given no public statements since Mallorca announced his suspension.
