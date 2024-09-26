Football

La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics

Barcelona maintained their flawless start to the La Liga season, earning their seventh consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Getafe. Robert Lewandowski's clinical finish in the 19th minute proved decisive, as he capitalised on goalkeeper David Soria's misjudged attempt to claim Jules Kounde's cross. The Polish striker's seventh league goal of the season extended his impressive run of contributing to six goals in his last four outings (four goals, two assists). Hansi Flick's side now sits four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. Although Barcelona dominated possession, they were nearly made to pay for their missed opportunities in the closing stages. Getafe substitute Borja Mayoral squandered a golden chance, firing wide from close range to ensure Barcelona's narrow victory.

La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, duels for the ball with Getafe's Alex Sola | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, duels for the ball with Getafe's Alex Sola during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelonas Ferran Torres, right, duels for the ball with Getafes Omar Alderete
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, duels for the ball with Getafe's Omar Alderete | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, duels for the ball with Getafe's Omar Alderete during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelonas Lamine Yamal, left, duels for the ball with Getafes Juan Iglesias
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Juan Iglesias | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Juan Iglesias during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Getafes goalkeeper David Soria, top, makes a save in front of Barcelonas Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria, top, makes a save in front of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria, top, makes a save in front of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelonas Lamine Yamal, center, controls the ball
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, controls the ball | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelonas Raphinha, left, kicks the ball
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Raphinha, left, kicks the ball | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha, left, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelonas Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Barcelonas Jules Kounde, front, after scoring the opening goal
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Barcelona's Jules Kounde, front, after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Barcelona's Jules Kounde, front, after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelonas Robert Lewandowski heads the ball
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski heads the ball | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski heads the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Getafes Juan Iglesias, right, tries to block a shot from Barcelonas Pablo Torre
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Getafe's Juan Iglesias, right, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Pablo Torre | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Getafe's Juan Iglesias, right, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Pablo Torre during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Getafes Carles Perez, left, tries to block a shot from Barcelonas Raphinha
La Liga 2024-25, Barcelona vs Getafe: Getafe's Carles Perez, left, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Raphinha | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Getafe's Carles Perez, left, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Raphinha, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

