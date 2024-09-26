Football

La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics

Barcelona maintained their flawless start to the La Liga season, earning their seventh consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Getafe. Robert Lewandowski's clinical finish in the 19th minute proved decisive, as he capitalised on goalkeeper David Soria's misjudged attempt to claim Jules Kounde's cross. The Polish striker's seventh league goal of the season extended his impressive run of contributing to six goals in his last four outings (four goals, two assists). Hansi Flick's side now sits four points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table. Although Barcelona dominated possession, they were nearly made to pay for their missed opportunities in the closing stages. Getafe substitute Borja Mayoral squandered a golden chance, firing wide from close range to ensure Barcelona's narrow victory.