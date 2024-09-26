La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, duels for the ball with Getafe's Alex Sola during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, duels for the ball with Getafe's Omar Alderete during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, duels for the ball with Getafe's Juan Iglesias during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria, top, makes a save in front of Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, controls the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha, left, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Barcelona's Jules Kounde, front, after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski heads the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Getafe's Juan Iglesias, right, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Pablo Torre during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Getafe's Carles Perez, left, tries to block a shot from Barcelona's Raphinha, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain.