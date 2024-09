Football

La Liga 2024-25: Osasuna Beat Barcelona 4-2 To Hand Them First Defeat Of Season - In Pics

Osasuna delivered a stunning upset in La Liga, handing Barcelona their first defeat of the season. Ante Budimir led the charge with two goals. He opened the scoring in the 18th minute, heading Bryan Zaragoza's cross past goalkeeper Inaki Pena. Zaragoza then doubled Osasuna's lead with a clinical finish. Barcelona pulled one back through Pau Victor's effort, which goalkeeper Sergio Herrera inadvertently fumbled into his own net. However, Budimir restored Osasuna's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot after being fouled by Sergi Dominguez. The loss denied Barcelona the chance to match their best-ever start to a season, having previously won seven consecutive league matches. The defeat also opens the door for Real Madrid to close the gap to just one point, should they beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday.