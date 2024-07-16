Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India

The Spanish fans are still on cloud nine after their national team's success at the UEFA Euro 2024. However, the Real Madrid fans will have even more to cheer about as French star Kylian Mbappe will be officially presented to a packed-out Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (More Football News)
The expected attendance for the newly Los Blancos star will be around 85,000 and will be Mbappe's first appearance before the fans in a record that was set 15 years ago by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The France captain joins the La Liga champions after a difficult season with PSG. The 25-year-old's had made up a decision not to renew his contract with the Parisian club, with the striker -- who was the Paris club’s all-time top scorer -- admitting he felt “liberated, relieved” by his transfer to Real.
“It’s an immense pleasure and a dream come true. This is the club I’ve always dreamed of being at,” he said in June.
“I’m going there with a lot of excitement and a lot of humility.”
Mbappe will be playing alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior and managed by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Live streaming details Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu:
What time will Kylian Mbappe be presented?
The Kylian Mbappe presentation ceremony kicks-off on July 16, Tuesday from 12 PM local time (3:30 PM IST).
Where to watch Kylian Mbappe's presentation ceremony in India?
The presentation ceremony will be shown live on the RM Play app. However, one can even watch it on the official X account of Real Madrid.