Kayserispor Vs Alanyaspor Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch

Turkish Super Lig sides Kayserispor and Alanyaspor will face each other in a pre-season club friendly match at the Erciyes Yuksek Irtifa Kamp Merkezi on Thursday, 31 July 2025. With the Turkish league starting on 8 August, both sides will have the chance to build match fitness and fine-tune their tactics.
Kayserispor enter the fixture under new head coach Markus Gisdol. They avoided relegation last season, finishing 13th with 45 points. Alanyaspor finished just one place above, courtesy of a better goal difference.
Since 2008, the two sides have met 22 times in official competitions: Alanyaspor have won 11, Kayserispor have won seven, and four matches have ended in draws.
Kayserispor Vs Alanyaspor, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match being played?
The Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match will be played on Thursday, 31 July 2025, at 7:00 PM IST.
Where is the Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match being played?
The Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match will be played at the Erciyes Yuksek Irtifa Kamp Merkezi in Melikgazi/Kayseri, Turkiye.
Where to watch the Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match live online?
The Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match will not be live-streamed on any platforms.
Where to watch the Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match live broadcast?
The Kayserispor vs Alanyaspor, pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels.