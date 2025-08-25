Kairat FC Vs Celtic, Champions League Qualifier: Brendan Rodgers Wants Hoops To Embrace Fearless

The Bhoys' Old Firm rivals Rangers look unlikely to make UEFA's premier club competition following a 3-1 first-leg loss to Club Brugge, and Rodgers knows his team cannot afford to dwell on the pressure they are under

Celtic were held by Kairat last week
  • Celtic FC travel to Kairat in the 2nd leg of the UCL qualifier

  • Kazakh champions Kairat held out for a goalless draw in the first leg

  • Hoops boss Rodgers has warned his players ahead of the tie

Brendan Rodgers knows Celtic cannot afford to be fearful of failure in their Champions League play-off decider against Kairat Almaty, warning that it would "paralyse" his team.

Kazakh champions Kairat held out for a goalless draw in the first leg at Celtic Park last week, even seeing a potential winner from Alyaksandr Martynovich disallowed for offside.

That means Tuesday's return leg in Almaty – a 3,500-mile trip from Glasgow – is winner-take-all as both sides eye a place in the 36-team group phase.

Celtic qualified automatically for the group phase last season, with wins over Slovan Bratislava, RB Leipzig and Young Boys helping them reach the knockout phase play-offs, where they suffered a brave 3-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich. 

The Bhoys' Old Firm rivals Rangers look unlikely to make UEFA's premier club competition following a 3-1 first-leg loss to Club Brugge, and Rodgers knows his team cannot afford to dwell on the pressure they are under.

"Don't worry about failing, worry about performance. If you think so much of the consequences, it can paralyse you," Rodgers told reporters.

"We always respect every opponent. We know they were going to be a good side and hard to beat. 

"It's really up to us to impose our game. We never disrespect or underestimate any team.

"We have to play our game, play the football that we've played in a lot of the league games this year. If we take that into the game, then we've got a fantastic chance of qualification."

Celtic had a 75% possession share in the first leg and did not face a shot on target, though they only managed 11 attempts of their own, three of which were on target.

Despite miscuing all eight of their shots, Kairat matched Celtic for expected goals (0.56 xG) and big chances (one apiece).

Rodgers also says Celtic cannot use the lengthy trip to Kazakhstan as an excuse, having rotated their lineup for Saturday's 3-0 Premiership win over Livingston.

"They had the same journey going the other way, so that won't be an excuse for us," Rodgers said. "We have to perform and that's all we're focused on. 

"I'm excited for us to play tomorrow in a pressure game, knowing that we have to win. That's what we want."

Celtic last failed to make the Champions League proper in 2021-22, when they lost in the second round of qualifying to drop into the Europa League. 

They finished third in their group to drop again, into the Conference League, but lost 5-1 on aggregate to Bodo/Glimt. 

