Celtic 3-0 Livingston, Scottish Premiership: Nygren Double Seals Dominant Victory

Celtic cruised to a 3-0 win against Livingston to continue their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season
Benjamin Nygren netted a brace in the second half before Johnny Kenny rounded off the scoring
Celtic have now won each of their last nine meetings with Livingston in all competitions
Benjamin Nygren was the star of the show as Celtic cruised to a 3-0 win against Livingston to continue their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.
The Swedish forward netted a brace in the second half before Johnny Kenny rounded off the scoring to send Celtic to the top of the league, after Hearts drew 3-3 with Motherwell.
Brendan Rodgers' side had 84.4% of possession and did not concede a single shot in the first half, but were frustrated by a stubborn Livingston defence.
However, Nygren managed to make the breakthrough just three minutes into the second half when Yang Hyun-jun's strike was parried into his path by Jerome Prior from close range.
Nygren pounced on another rebound in the 72nd minute, with Prior once again failing to hold onto the ball, allowing Celtic's star performer to find the top-right corner from 12 yards out to double Celtic's lead.
The reigning champions added further gloss five minutes later as Kenny got in front of his marker to get on the end of Daizen Maeda's cross.
Data Debrief: Rodgers' rotation delight
Rodgers made eight changes from Celtic's goalless draw against Kairat Almaty in Champions League qualifying, and his decision paid off.
Celtic accumulated 2.72 expected goals (xG) from nine shots on target, compared to Livingston's 0.21, with nine of his 15 outfield players registering at least one shot.
Nygren took a match-high five shots, while also leading in touches in the box (nine), chances created (three), and attempted dribbles (five).
Celtic have now won each of their last nine meetings with Livingston in all competitions, scoring 2+ goals each time and keeping a clean sheet in six of them.