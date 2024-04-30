Football

Joshua Kimmich Ready To Open Bayern Munich Talks Amid Barcelona Speculation

Joshua Kimmich has a little over a year to run on his Bayern Munich contract
Joshua Kimmich is ready to open talks with Bayern Munich over his future at the club amid speculation linking him with Barcelona. (More Football News)

The Germany international has spent nine years at the Allianz Arena, but he is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Barca have been repeatedly linked with Kimmich in recent transfer windows and are said to retain an interest ahead of next season.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, the midfielder talked up Barca - as well as fierce rivals Real Madrid - but fell short of saying he is open to a move.

"I want to talk to Bayern. When I do that, I won't go out and talk to the press about it," he said. 

"I'm not thinking about this. I will speak to Bayern first. But of course, Barcelona and Real Madrid are amazing clubs with an amazing history."

Kimmich has played 37 times in all competitions this season for Bayern, whose last remaining hope of silverware is in the Champions League.

Bayern will face Real Madrid over two legs for a place in the final, with the first match in that double-header taking place in Bavaria on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel will depart the dethroned Bundesliga champions at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick the favourite to succeed him.

The managerial uncertainty is not helping with regards to the Kimmich rumours, but he insists that will not be a deciding factor on his future.

"It's not the most important thing right now," he said. "I know that when you sign a contract you don't sign it with the coach. 

"You sign it with the club. For me, the most important thing is the club, not just the coach. 

"But it's also important to know what the coach thinks about you and the team. Other people in the club can worry about choosing the coach."

