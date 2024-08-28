The right-back has reportedly signed a three-year contract after joining the Saudi Pro League club for a fee of £21million.
Cancelo originally joined the Citizens in August 2019 in a deal worth £60m, making him the most expensive right-back in history.
He made 154 appearances for City, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the EFL Cup.
Cancelo spent last season on loan at Barcelona after a falling out with Pep Guardiola, and led the club's defenders in chances created (35), crosses (82) and shots (32), but the Catalan side opted not to extend his stay.
In his last full campaign at City in 2021-22, he played the most minutes of any outfielder for the team, while he was also involved in more attacking sequences than anyone else in the league (244).
"I would like to wish everyone at City continued success in the future," Cancelo said before completing his move.
"I had many very special moments during my time here at this great club.
"I would like to thank my team-mates, the coaches, all the staff at City and the fans for everything during my time here."