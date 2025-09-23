Jeddah Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Jeddah face Al-Nassr in Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 on September 23
Jeddah will host Al-Nassr in the first round of the Saudi King's Cup 2025-26 at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium on Tuesday, September 23. Al-Nassr approach this cup tie with strong momentum from recent league results, aiming to win their seventh King's Cup trophy. Jeddah, fresh from two consecutive wins to start their season, seek to overcome a history of early first-round exits.
Jeddah started their new season with two straight wins, a stark contrast to the eight-match winless stretch that ended their last season. This run includes a 2-1 victory over 10-man Al-Wehda.
In the Saudi First Division League this season, Jeddah have netted five goals; only Al-Raed, with six, and league leaders Al-Ula, with eight, have scored more. However, they have the unfortunate record of exiting the King's Cup in the first round in each of their last four appearances.
Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's famous attacking prowess has impressed recently. The club secured a convincing 5-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, where Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored braces. This took their league scoring to 12 goals in three matches – the highest in this season’s Pro League.
Al-Alami have netted 17 goals and conceded just one in their last five matches. They will look to add to their six King's Cup trophies, though their last triumph in the competition dates back to 1990.
Jeddah Vs Al-Nassr Head-To-Head
This King's Cup fixture on Tuesday will be the first competitive encounter between Jeddah and Al-Nassr, as they have no prior recorded meetings.
Jeddah Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26 match being played?
The Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In India, the kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 AM on September 24.
Where to watch the Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26 match live in India?
The Jeddah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi King’s Cup 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.