Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: AC Milan To Miss Injured Pulisic In Vital Fiorentina Clash

Serie A 2025-26 Gameweek 7: Find out all about the seventh matchweek of the Italian Serie A, including the big teams, key matches, injury issues, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Italian Serie A 2025-26 matchday 7 preview fixtures live streaming AC Milan Fiorentina
United States forward Christian Pulisic reacts after being injured against Australia in the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Commerce City, Colo. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • AC Milan face Fiorentina in Serie A, trailing Napoli and Roma by two points

  • Christian Pulisic could miss up to a month due to a hamstring injury

  • Key matches including Fiorentina and Inter Milan are in jeopardy

Trailing defending champions Napoli and Roma by two points, AC Milan will come up against Fiorentina in a crucial seventh-round fixture on Sunday, October 17, at San Siro. However, they will be without the service of star winger Christian Pulisic.

United States forward Christian Pulisic returned from international duty with a hamstring injury, and while evaluations by Milan continue, reports suggest he could miss nearly a month. This potential absence could prove costly for Milan, forcing him out of crucial Serie A matches, including fixtures against Fiorentina and potentially the derby with Inter Milan.

Pulisic faces a potential month-long recovery period after he sustained an apparent hamstring injury during international duty. The 27-year-old left Tuesday's match against Australia after 26 minutes, following his 73rd-minute entry in a friendly against Ecuador.

The former Chelsea player has been Milan's standout player this season, having scored six goals and provided two assists in seven matches before a rare missed penalty in a goalless draw against Juventus before the international break.

Pulisic will miss Sunday’s match against Fiorentina, with further Serie A fixtures against Pisa, Atalanta, Roma, and Parma also in doubt. Milan hopes for his return for the derby against Inter Milan on 23 November, which follows the next international break.

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 7: Key Matches

Fiorentina's trip to Milan will see coach Stefano Pioli return to San Siro, where he managed the Rossoneri for five seasons, guiding them to the Serie A title in 2022 and reaching the Champions League semi-finals the following year before his departure in 2024. Milan fans often loudly sang "Pioli's on fire" (to the tune of "Freed from Desire") in praise of their beloved coach.

Inter's match at Roma features two top teams adapting to new coaches. Gian Piero Gasperini is picking up right where Claudio Ranieri left off at Roma, with the Giallorossi being practically unbeatable during the second half of last season under Ranieri, and now have five wins in their opening six matches under Gasperini.

Inter initially struggled after Cristian Chivu replaced Simone Inzaghi, but have now secured five consecutive wins across Serie A and the Champions League, currently trailing Roma by three points in the league.

Pisa host Hellas Verona on Saturday in what looks likely to be an early relegation battle, as both teams remain winless this season, with Pisa at the bottom with two points, one fewer than Verona.

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 7: Players To Watch

Several players are making an impact or contending with injuries. Riccardo Orsolini has consistently scored for Bologna, and when he finds the net, Bologna do not lose.

His goals have helped Bologna secure two wins and two draws in recent matches, and he also scored in another win earlier this season, while Bologna lost both matches he failed to score in. The Rossoblu visit Cagliari on Sunday.

Ange-Yoan Bonny made his first start for Inter before the national break and responded with a goal and three assists. Roma playmaker Paulo Dybala could return from his latest injury setback. Former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has scored three goals in his past two matches for Napoli.

Taty Castellanos joins Lazio's injury list – he has two goals and three assists this season, but expects to miss two months with a thigh injury. Lazio visit sixth-place Atalanta on Sunday. Inter defender Matteo Darmian has a muscular problem and remains out for the Nerazzurri, though Marcus Thuram expects to return next week from injury.

Juventus defender Bremer needs surgery on his left knee – the same one operated on last season – and will miss the trip to Como, likely sidelining him for the next month. Meanwhile, Como coach Cesc Fabregas is suspended, and forward Jesus Rodriguez serves the second of a three-match ban.

Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 7: Off-Field Issues

Italy's World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday drew more attention off the pitch than on it. Security was tight before and during Italy’s match against Israel in Udine, with snipers positioned on the stadium roof and security personnel present at the visiting team's hotel.

Approximately 10,000 individuals attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city centre before the match, a turnout that surpassed the number of spectators inside the stadium itself.

Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

The Serie A 2025-26 matches will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. In Italy, fans can watch the matches on DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio, and Sky Sport 4K.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
