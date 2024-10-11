Football

Israel 1-4 France, UEFA Nations League: Didier Deschamps Warns Les Bleus, 'It's Not Perfect'

Israel vs France: With Antoine Griezmann having retired and Kylian Mbappe out injured, Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Matteo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola were on target in Budapest

Didier Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps looks on against Israel
info_icon

France coach Didier Deschamps knows there is still a long way to go for his side, as he conceded the atmosphere around the camp has not been the best. (More Football News)

Les Bleus hammered Israel 4-1 in the Nations League on Thursday, with Deschamps fielding a youthful side.

With Antoine Griezmann having retired and Kylian Mbappe out injured, Eduardo Camavinga, Christopher Nkunku, Mattéo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola were on target in Budapest.

Mbappe's absence has caused a stir in the French press, with the 25-year-old having pulled out of contention for the national team despite returning to fitness to feature in Real Madrid's two matches before the international window.

Koeman is pleased by what he has seen from the Netherlands in the Nations League so far - null
Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start

BY Stats Perform

Referring to that media frenzy, Deschamps said: "It's always good to win. The atmosphere around the squad is not exactly pleasant.

"It's not perfect, we're in a transition period but there are some good things, with players who have qualities and now need to confirm.

"This Nations League should help us with that. We failed against Italy [in a 3-1 defeat], but we played a very good match against Belgium [a 2-0 win]."

Camavinga turned in an impressive performance in the heart of France's midfield, though he was left frustrated with how many times he gave the ball away.

The 21-year-old lost possession nine times, which was fewer than four of his team-mates.

Haaland celebrates against Slovenia. - null
Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace

BY Stats Perform

"I had a good performance. I can do better, I lost a lot of balls," he said.

"It's still a good performance. It bodes well for the future.

"To impose myself in the national team? Of course. It was everyone's goal to impose ourselves. We have to play good matches."

France face Belgium in their next Nations League encounter on Monday.

