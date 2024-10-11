Ronald Koeman can see "the bar going up in training" as he challenged the Netherlands to build on their momentum against Hungary. (More Football News)
The Oranje, who reached the Euro 2024 semi-finals, have made an unbeaten start to their Nations League Group campaign with four points from their opening two Group A3 matches.
After opening with a 5-2 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Dutch then played out a 2-2 draw with Germany.
Next up for Koeman's side is a trip to the Puskas Arena to face Hungary on Friday, and the head coach wants his players to keep building on the positive aspects of their performances so far.
"I've showed the players what was good and why it was good. The football was good," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference.
"We always had depth in our game, created many chances and the transitions were very good. I want us to keep that up. The energy was also good, and I saw that this week in training, too.
"I see that the bar is going up in the training. There is a lot of competition for places. We've had quite a few injuries at the back and in midfield, which gives others a chance."
The Netherlands will be the favourites to take all three points, but Koeman is not underestimating the Magyars, who defeated England twice and Germany during the last edition of the Nations League.
"To be honest, I was quite surprised that Hungary had a good chance of reaching the final four," he added.
"They still have many of the same players. I don't understand why their recent results have not been as impressive, but we should not think that we are just easily going to win this."