Football

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Win Title; Check Full List Of All Award Winners

Here is a list of all the players and teams that won on Saturday night after Mumbai City FC defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the Indian Super League 2023-24 final

X/@IndSuperLeague
Mumbai City FC players with the trophy Photo: X/@IndSuperLeague
Three weeks after failing to defend the Shield by losing 1-2 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC earned a 3-1 comeback victory against the same team in the Indian Super League 2023-24 final to get their second ISL title. (More Football News)

Being played in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, the crowd was fully behind the Mariners and the home team did not disappoint when they scored the opening goal of the match in the 44th minute via Jason Cummings.

The lead though did not last long as Mumbai equalised soon after the half-time.

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith saves an attempt during their Indian Super League 2023-24 final match against Mumbai City FC at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4, 2024. - PTI
Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-3 Mumbai City: Islanders Clinch 2nd ISL Title With Comeback Win

BY PTI

Jorge Pereyra Diaz leveled the score in the 53rd minute and gave the Islanders their first goal of the game.

Midfielder Bipin Singh, who had helped Mumbai City FC win their maiden title in 2020-21 through a 90th minute strike in the final against Mohun Bagan, came to the rescue of Islanders' again on Saturday. Singh came as a substitute and scored in 81st minute to give his team 2-1 lead.

A 90+7th minute goal by subsitute Jakub Vojtus ended all hopes for Mohun Bagan to defend their cup title and complete a double after they win the League Shield this year.

The final closed the seven-month-long ISL 2023-24 season with Mohun Bagan winning the League Shield and Mumbai City FC clinching the Cup title.

Dimitrios Petratos of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant was given the Golden Boot award for the best player in the tournament. A lot of other awards were handed out after the culmination of the tournament. Here is a list of all the players and teams that won on Saturday night.

Full List Of ISL 2023-24 Winners

Sadiku has played 38 matches for Albania, scoring 12 goals. - null
Football: AIFF Disciplinary Committee Suspends Mohun Bagan's Armando Sadiku

BY PTI

Golden Ball — Dimitrios Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Golden Boot — Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC)

Golden Glove — Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)

Emerging Player of the League — Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC)

Best pitch — Jamshedpur FC

Best grassroots — FC Goa

Best Elite Youth Program — Bengaluru FC

ISL League Winner — Mohun Bagan Super Giant

ISL Cup Winner — Mumbai City FC

