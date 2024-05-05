ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Win Title; Check Full List Of All Award Winners

Three weeks after failing to defend the Shield by losing 1-2 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC earned a 3-1 comeback victory against the same team in the Indian Super League 2023-24 final to get their second ISL title. (More Football News)
Being played in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, the crowd was fully behind the Mariners and the home team did not disappoint when they scored the opening goal of the match in the 44th minute via Jason Cummings.
The lead though did not last long as Mumbai equalised soon after the half-time.
Advertisement
Jorge Pereyra Diaz leveled the score in the 53rd minute and gave the Islanders their first goal of the game.
Midfielder Bipin Singh, who had helped Mumbai City FC win their maiden title in 2020-21 through a 90th minute strike in the final against Mohun Bagan, came to the rescue of Islanders' again on Saturday. Singh came as a substitute and scored in 81st minute to give his team 2-1 lead.
A 90+7th minute goal by subsitute Jakub Vojtus ended all hopes for Mohun Bagan to defend their cup title and complete a double after they win the League Shield this year.
Advertisement
The final closed the seven-month-long ISL 2023-24 season with Mohun Bagan winning the League Shield and Mumbai City FC clinching the Cup title.
Dimitrios Petratos of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant was given the Golden Boot award for the best player in the tournament. A lot of other awards were handed out after the culmination of the tournament. Here is a list of all the players and teams that won on Saturday night.
Full List Of ISL 2023-24 Winners
Golden Ball — Dimitrios Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)
Golden Boot — Dimitrios Diamantakos (Kerala Blasters FC)
Golden Glove — Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC)
Emerging Player of the League — Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC)
Best pitch — Jamshedpur FC
Best grassroots — FC Goa
Best Elite Youth Program — Bengaluru FC
ISL League Winner — Mohun Bagan Super Giant
ISL Cup Winner — Mumbai City FC