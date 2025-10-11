Iraq Vs Indonesia Live Streaming, AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When, Where To Watch IRQ Vs INA Match?

Indonesia in a must win position against Iraq. A draw or a loss will put an end to their conquest for next year's FIFA World Cup qualification

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
  • Indonesia must avoid a draw or a loss to remain alive in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers

  • Iraq's passage will be clear in the 4th round qualifiers if they beat Indonesia

  • Iraq Vs Indonesia to kick-off from 1:00AM (IST) onwards

Indonesia must avoid a defeat or a draw against Iraq in their if they want to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers. Both the teams will face each other on October 13, Sunday 1:00AM (IST) onwards at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In their opening Group B match of the 4th round of the Asian qualifiers, Indonesia were handed with a heart-breaking 3-2 loss against hosts Saudi Arabia, who were reduced to 10-men in the stoppage time.

After taking the lead in the 11th minute, Indonesia found themselves trailing by 2-1 at the end of the first-half before Saudi Arabia scored the 3rd goal in the 62nd minute.

Indonesia's Kevin Diks did pull one back to make it 3-2 in the 88th minute, but Saudi Arabia held their nerves and pulled off a thrilling victory. Iraq now has the chance of eliminating the Indonesians entirely, even if they pull one point from the game.

Iraq Vs Indonesia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers: Live Streaming Details

When and Where will Iraq Vs Indonesia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers be played?

Iraq will take on Indonesia in the 4th round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifiers from 1:00AM (IST) onwards at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

Where will the Iraq Vs Indonesia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers clash telecast live in India?

The all important clash between Iraq and Indonesia will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

