Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Kickoff! | IRQ 0-0 IDN
The referee blows his whistle for the start of first half in Jeddah. It's a must-win game for Indonesia after a narrow, heart-breaking loss to Saudi Arabia in the first game. Can they overcome the challenge of Iraq - the highest-raned team in the group? Stay tuned!
Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Last Five Matches:
Indonesia 0-2 Iraq (WC Qualifiers, 2024)
Indonesia 1-3 Iraq (Asian Cup, 2024)
Iraq 5-1 Indonesia (WC Qualifiers, 2023)
Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Indonesia Starting XI
Starting XI: Maarten Paes (gk); Dean James, Jay Idzes (c), Kevin Diks, Rizky Ridho; Thom Haye, Calvin Verdonk, Joey Pelupessy, Ricky Kambuaya; Eliano Reijnders, Mauro Zijlstra
Bench: Ernando Ari (gk), Nadeo Argawinata (gk), Jordi Amat, Miliano Jonathans, Marc Klok, Stefano Lilipaly, Ragnar ORatmangoen, Shayne Pattynama, Ramadhan Sananta, Ole ter Haar Romeny, Nathan Tjoe a On, Sandy Walsh
Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Iraq Starting XI
Starting XI: Jalal Hassan (gk) (c); Munaf Younus, Merchas Doski, Zaid Tahseen, Hussein Ali; Amir Al-Ammari, Bashar Resan; Mohanad Ali, Ibrahim Bayesh, Kevin Yakob; Gubari Sherko
Bench: Fahad Talib (gk), Ahmed Basil (gk), Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashem, Youssef Amyn, Abdelkarim Hassan, Zidane Iqbal, Ahmed Yahya, Ali Jasim, Amar Muhsin, Aimar Sher, Mustafa Saadoon
Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Welcome!
Greetings, football fans. This is the beginning of our live blog on the AFC World Cup Qualifiers between Iraq and Indonesia. The action in Jeddah starts at 1:00 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.