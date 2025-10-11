The Iraq national team players in training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers against Indonesia. | Photo: Instagram/iraqnt_en

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fourth round fixture between Iraq and Indonesia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Iraq, one of the favourites to win the group, will look to make a winning start to their campaign. The Lions of Mesopotamia are seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1986, and a big win over Indonesia will put them in a good place before meeting Saudi Arabia. Indonesia, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia, with Kevin Diks’ two penalties proving in vain. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Iraq vs Indonesia clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Oct 2025, 01:01:14 am IST Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Kickoff! | IRQ 0-0 IDN The referee blows his whistle for the start of first half in Jeddah. It's a must-win game for Indonesia after a narrow, heart-breaking loss to Saudi Arabia in the first game. Can they overcome the challenge of Iraq - the highest-raned team in the group? Stay tuned!

12 Oct 2025, 12:45:03 am IST Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Last Five Matches: Indonesia 0-2 Iraq (WC Qualifiers, 2024)

Indonesia 1-3 Iraq (Asian Cup, 2024)

Iraq 5-1 Indonesia (WC Qualifiers, 2023)

12 Oct 2025, 12:15:49 am IST Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Indonesia Starting XI Starting XI: Maarten Paes (gk); Dean James, Jay Idzes (c), Kevin Diks, Rizky Ridho; Thom Haye, Calvin Verdonk, Joey Pelupessy, Ricky Kambuaya; Eliano Reijnders, Mauro Zijlstra View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timnas Indonesia (@timnasindonesia) Bench: Ernando Ari (gk), Nadeo Argawinata (gk), Jordi Amat, Miliano Jonathans, Marc Klok, Stefano Lilipaly, Ragnar ORatmangoen, Shayne Pattynama, Ramadhan Sananta, Ole ter Haar Romeny, Nathan Tjoe a On, Sandy Walsh

12 Oct 2025, 12:08:24 am IST Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Iraq Starting XI Starting XI: Jalal Hassan (gk) (c); Munaf Younus, Merchas Doski, Zaid Tahseen, Hussein Ali; Amir Al-Ammari, Bashar Resan; Mohanad Ali, Ibrahim Bayesh, Kevin Yakob; Gubari Sherko View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iraq National Team (@iraqnt_en) Bench: Fahad Talib (gk), Ahmed Basil (gk), Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashem, Youssef Amyn, Abdelkarim Hassan, Zidane Iqbal, Ahmed Yahya, Ali Jasim, Amar Muhsin, Aimar Sher, Mustafa Saadoon