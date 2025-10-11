Iraq 0-0 Indonesia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Lions Of Mesopotamia Look For Winning Start

Iraq vs Indonesia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group B fixture at King Abdullah Sports City on October 11, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iraq vs Indonesia live score FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Group B Fourth Round
The Iraq national team players in training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers against Indonesia. | Photo: Instagram/iraqnt_en
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers fourth round fixture between Iraq and Indonesia at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Iraq, one of the favourites to win the group, will look to make a winning start to their campaign. The Lions of Mesopotamia are seeking their first World Cup appearance since 1986, and a big win over Indonesia will put them in a good place before meeting Saudi Arabia. Indonesia, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Saudi Arabia, with Kevin Diks’ two penalties proving in vain. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Iraq vs Indonesia clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Kickoff! | IRQ 0-0 IDN

The referee blows his whistle for the start of first half in Jeddah. It's a must-win game for Indonesia after a narrow, heart-breaking loss to Saudi Arabia in the first game. Can they overcome the challenge of Iraq - the highest-raned team in the group? Stay tuned!

Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Last Five Matches:

  • Indonesia 0-2 Iraq (WC Qualifiers, 2024)

  • Indonesia 1-3 Iraq (Asian Cup, 2024)

  • Iraq 5-1 Indonesia (WC Qualifiers, 2023)

Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Indonesia Starting XI

Starting XI: Maarten Paes (gk); Dean James, Jay Idzes (c), Kevin Diks, Rizky Ridho; Thom Haye, Calvin Verdonk, Joey Pelupessy, Ricky Kambuaya; Eliano Reijnders, Mauro Zijlstra

Bench: Ernando Ari (gk), Nadeo Argawinata (gk), Jordi Amat, Miliano Jonathans, Marc Klok, Stefano Lilipaly, Ragnar ORatmangoen, Shayne Pattynama, Ramadhan Sananta, Ole ter Haar Romeny, Nathan Tjoe a On, Sandy Walsh

Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Iraq Starting XI

Starting XI: Jalal Hassan (gk) (c); Munaf Younus, Merchas Doski, Zaid Tahseen, Hussein Ali; Amir Al-Ammari, Bashar Resan; Mohanad Ali, Ibrahim Bayesh, Kevin Yakob; Gubari Sherko

Bench: Fahad Talib (gk), Ahmed Basil (gk), Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashem, Youssef Amyn, Abdelkarim Hassan, Zidane Iqbal, Ahmed Yahya, Ali Jasim, Amar Muhsin, Aimar Sher, Mustafa Saadoon

Iraq Vs Indonesia LIVE Score: Welcome!

Greetings, football fans. This is the beginning of our live blog on the AFC World Cup Qualifiers between Iraq and Indonesia. The action in Jeddah starts at 1:00 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

  2. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gill, Jaiswal Shatter Records - Unmissable Stats From Day 2

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt Hits Record Fifth WC Hundred To Lift ENG-W

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Ton, Jadeja's Scalps Take India Towards Another Early Finish

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  2. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  3. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  4. Delhi Weekend Weather Update: Cool Mornings with Clear Sunny Days Ahead

  5. RSS, Women, And Nation Building

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  4. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  5. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics