FIFA World Cup 2026: US Official Hits Back At Iran's Claims, Say Team Knew Of Flying Out After Group Match

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Associated Press
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Iran winger Mehdi Torabi’s entry visa had also expired after the first game. Team officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they had secured him a new, multiple-entry visa allowing him to travel into the U.S. for future matches

Iran Vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Nemati Ezatolahi After Disallowed Goal AP Photo
Iran's Ali Nemati, right, and Saeid Ezatolahi react after a disallowed goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026. AP Photo/Andre Penner
Summary of this article

  • The US have pushed back on complaints from Iran’s team that it was forced to leave the country immediately

  • Iran coach Ghalenoei said the team had been ordered to leave the U.S. and return to its training base in Mexico

  • The Iranians’ World Cup cycle has been in upheaval since the U.S. and Israel began a war against Iran on Feb. 28

The U.S. is pushing back on complaints from Iran’s national team that it was forced to leave the country immediately after its first World Cup match instead of having a day to recover in a hotel, saying that was the plan for the team all along.

“We were clear this was the process,” Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said after Monday’s night’s 2-2 draw with New Zealand that the team had been ordered to leave the U.S. and return to its training base in Mexico only a few hours later. Ghalenoei said the team had expected to spend the night in California to maximize the normal recovery process after its opening game.

Iran winger Mehdi Torabi’s entry visa had also expired after the first game. Team officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they had secured him a new, multiple-entry visa allowing him to travel into the U.S. for future matches.

“This issue has been resolved,” the State Department said Tuesday. “As soon as we became aware of the issue, we worked to ensure that the player can participate in every game.”

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Iran's Mohammad Mohebbi (8) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Monday, June 15, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
People protest outside Los Angeles Stadium before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles. - AP Photo
Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026-bound players kiss the Quran as they leave for Antalya Airport in southern Turkey, Saturday, June 6, 2026. From there, the team will depart for Tijuana, Mexico. - AP Photo/Khalil Hamra
Iran’s Shojae Khalilzadeh, left, plays the ball with teammates during a training session, in Antalya, southern Turkey, ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. - AP Photo

Giuliani said during an interview broadcast Monday night on CBS News that some of the Iranian team’s support staff and team officials were denied entry into the U.S. But he said that all the players and coaches had received visas. He also outlined the conditions by which the Iranian team would be able to come into the U.S. for their games.

“The team will be allowed to come in, match day minus one, so the day before the match. They’ll be asked to leave the day that the match wraps up, so the evening of the match. And they’ll be able to do that again in Los Angeles. They’ll be able to do it again in Seattle,” Giuliani said.

When asked about why some support staff and team officials had been denied entry, Giuliani wouldn’t go into details but referred to previous comments made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio about denying entry to people with direct ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

“Secretary Rubio said very clearly: Anybody with direct ties to the IRGC is not coming into the United States of America, and they’re not going to let the World Cup be the reason why they can come in,” Giuliani said. “So I think it’s very clear why.”

The Iranians’ World Cup cycle has been in upheaval since the U.S. and Israel began a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Iran ultimately decided to compete even after FIFA rejected its request to move its three group-stage matches out of the U.S.

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi said the team endured five hours of travel and security checks during what’s normally a very short trip from Tijuana to the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

“I think FIFA have to help us more than this,” Taremi said.

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